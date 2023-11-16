Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Clashes during Kozhikode school staff meeting over corporal punishment incident (WATCH)

    The two teachers were suspended for the clash during a teacher's meeting at Kozhikode School. The school teacher Supreena, and her husband, MP Shaji have been suspended.

    Kerala: Clashes during Kozhikode school staff meeting over corporal punishment incident (WATCH) rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The two teachers have been suspended for the clash during a teacher's meeting in Kozhikode. The school teacher Supreena, and her husband, MP Shaji have been suspended. The five teachers of Eravannoor AUP School filed a complaint of assault against Shaji. The Kakkur police have booked Shaji.

    Also read: Unborn child of pregnant woman from Kerala dies after being shot by husband in Chicago

    The incident happened on November 13. During the staff meeting of Eravannur AUP School, Shaji, a teacher of Polur LP School, entered and created a ruckus in the meeting. The headmaster P Ummer and teachers Veena, Anupama, Jaseela, and Mohammad Asif were injured after they tried to stop him

    Shaji's wife, Supreena, works as a teacher at Eravannur School. During a recent staff meeting, the discussion revolved around a complaint stating that a teacher had allegedly mistreated a child, prompting consideration of involving the police. The consensus among the staff at the meeting was that the reported incident did not actually occur. The collective opinion was that it would be inappropriate to involve the police in the matter after clarifying the confusion and resolving the issue within the school. The video of the clash went viral on social media.

    The teacher explained that her husband, Shaji, got involved because he witnessed other teachers speaking negatively to her. According to her account, the incident involved only a verbal altercation.

    Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty has asked the director of general education to submit a report on the alleged clash between teachers at Kozhikode. The minister said that such incidents cannot be allowed. 

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Sole focus to defeat Congress in Lok Sabha 2024 race': Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra vkp

    'Sole focus to defeat Congress in Lok Sabha 2024 race': Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra

    Kerala: Complaint before Kerala HC against NIA judge, UAPA accused claims bias anr

    Kerala: Complaint before Kerala HC against NIA judge, UAPA accused claims bias

    Uttarkashi tunnel tragedy: Mental health of 40 trapped workers being monitored as rescue ops enter day 5 AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel tragedy: Mental health of 40 trapped workers being monitored as rescue ops enter day 5

    Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Express near Etawah, 19 injured AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Express near Etawah, 19 injured

    Wayanad completes Aadhaar enrolment of kids below 5 years, first district in India to do so anr

    Wayanad completes Aadhaar enrolment of kids below 5 years, first district in India to do so

    Recent Stories

    Telegu star Nani snubs Koffee with Karan; prefers private talks over 'Kontroversial Kouch' ATG

    Telegu star Nani snubs Koffee with Karan; prefers private talks over 'Kontroversial Kouch'

    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer first look poster OUT rkn

    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer first look poster OUT

    'Sole focus to defeat Congress in Lok Sabha 2024 race': Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra vkp

    'Sole focus to defeat Congress in Lok Sabha 2024 race': Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra

    Kerala: Complaint before Kerala HC against NIA judge, UAPA accused claims bias anr

    Kerala: Complaint before Kerala HC against NIA judge, UAPA accused claims bias

    Uttarkashi tunnel tragedy: Mental health of 40 trapped workers being monitored as rescue ops enter day 5 AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel tragedy: Mental health of 40 trapped workers being monitored as rescue ops enter day 5

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon