Kerala: Clashes during Kozhikode school staff meeting over corporal punishment incident (WATCH)

The two teachers were suspended for the clash during a teacher's meeting at Kozhikode School. The school teacher Supreena, and her husband, MP Shaji have been suspended.

Kozhikode: The two teachers have been suspended for the clash during a teacher's meeting in Kozhikode. The school teacher Supreena, and her husband, MP Shaji have been suspended. The five teachers of Eravannoor AUP School filed a complaint of assault against Shaji. The Kakkur police have booked Shaji.

Also read: Unborn child of pregnant woman from Kerala dies after being shot by husband in Chicago

The incident happened on November 13. During the staff meeting of Eravannur AUP School, Shaji, a teacher of Polur LP School, entered and created a ruckus in the meeting. The headmaster P Ummer and teachers Veena, Anupama, Jaseela, and Mohammad Asif were injured after they tried to stop him

Shaji's wife, Supreena, works as a teacher at Eravannur School. During a recent staff meeting, the discussion revolved around a complaint stating that a teacher had allegedly mistreated a child, prompting consideration of involving the police. The consensus among the staff at the meeting was that the reported incident did not actually occur. The collective opinion was that it would be inappropriate to involve the police in the matter after clarifying the confusion and resolving the issue within the school. The video of the clash went viral on social media.

The teacher explained that her husband, Shaji, got involved because he witnessed other teachers speaking negatively to her. According to her account, the incident involved only a verbal altercation.

Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty has asked the director of general education to submit a report on the alleged clash between teachers at Kozhikode. The minister said that such incidents cannot be allowed.