Lifestyle
Meditation helps reduce stress. Deep breathing daily can improve mental clarity and lower cortisol levels, reducing cancer risk.
Regular physical activity, such as walking, yoga, or gym workouts, boosts immunity and regulates hormones like insulin and estrogen. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise daily.
A clean, balanced diet rich in antioxidants is essential for cancer prevention. Focus on fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains while avoiding processed foods and red meat.
Quality sleep allows the body to repair DNA and regulate hormones. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night to reduce inflammation and support cellular health.
Strong social connections improve mental health and encourage healthier lifestyle choices. Nurturing relationships can reduce stress and promote emotional well-being.
Engage in activities that bring joy and fulfillment, such as hobbies or creative pursuits. These activities lower stress levels, boost immunity, and enhance overall mental health.
