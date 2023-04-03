Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Train Attack: Terror angle not ruled out; NIA likely to join, says report

    Following a suspicion of terror links behind the attack, the Union Home Ministry and NIA are also expected to investigate the incident.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The Union Home Ministry will investigate the train attack in Kerala's Kozhikode on Sunday night, latest reports said, adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also likely to examine the case, following suspicions of terror links behind the attack. 

    The Railways Ministry has also sought a detailed report about the incident. 

    Kerala's Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant will leave for Kannur at 11.30 am for pre-arranged programmes amid evaluating the investigation into the incident. The incident pertains to a man allegedly setting a fellow train passenger on fire and injured eight others in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express' D1 coach at about 9.30 pm on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala police recovered the suspect's bag from the railway track. The bag contained 12 items, including notes written in Hindi and English. In the note, names of six cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, were written. Other places recorded in the book are Chiranyinkeezhu, Kazhakootam, Kovalam, Kolachel and Kanyakumari.

    A bottle containing petrol, a note of place names, a diary written in English and Hindi, an earphone and cover, two mobile phones, a tiffin box containing food, a packet of snacks, a purse, a t-shirt, a towel, glasses and peanut sweets were found in the bag. The note in the notebook also contains the word 'carpenter' repeatedly.

    The police also received CCTV footage where the suspect is seen getting onto a bike after the train stops at the station and then crossing the street. The video makes it obvious that there was another individual waiting for him with a bike. The vehicle is registered to a resident of Koorachund, Kozhikode, according to the police investigation. Police suspect the attack to be a pre-planned one.

    As many as 8 injured people have been admitted to various hospitals, including the Kozhikode Medical College for treatment. Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode, hours after the incident. 

    The incident happened at around 9.45 pm when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city.

