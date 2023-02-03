Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Budget 2023: Opposition slam Left govt over fuel price hike

    FM Balagopal addressed the state Assembly and said that petrol and diesel prices will be hiked by Rs 2 per litre. He also announced that social security cess will be imposed on petrol, diesel and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

    Kerala Budget 2023: Opposition slam Left govt over fuel price hike AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    The Congress-led UDF on Friday (February 3) slammed the Kerala budget 2023-24 in which it has proposed a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor and said the Left government was looting people. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the Left government's budget for the fiscal 2023-24.

    Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the Left government was hiding the critical financial situation of the state and has increased the tax burden on the people.

    Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: Liquor, fuel, new vehicles, electricity to get costlier; See full list here

    Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said, "The budget is hiding the critical financial situation faced by the state government and the proposals amount to looting the people. The decision to impose cess on liquor will lead to more people shifting towards drugs. The budget was presented without doing adequate studies."

    He said when the state was facing inflation, the rise in petrol and diesel prices would adversely affect the market.

    "The imposition of cess on petrol and diesel comes at a time when we are fighting against soaring fuel prices. This will lead to price rise of essential commodities affecting the common man," Satheesan said.

    Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

    On Friday, FM Balagopal addressed the state Assembly and said that petrol and diesel prices will be hiked by Rs 2 per litre. He also announced that social security cess will be imposed on petrol, diesel and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

    With this, the state government is expecting an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore through Social Security Cess on IMFL while the cess on petrol and diesel sale is expected to bring in additional revenue of Rs 750 crore to the Social Security Seed Fund.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to Supreme Court bench - adt

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to Supreme Court bench

    Kerala budget 2023 liquor petrol diesel car tax electricity real estate to get costlier what is cheaper full list of items snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Liquor, fuel, new vehicles, electricity to get costlier; See full list here

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over pleas challenging decision on blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    SC issues notice to Centre over pleas challenging decision on blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman briefs Union Budget 2023 to BJP MPs ahead of party's outreach drive AJR

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman briefs Union Budget 2023 to BJP MPs ahead of party's outreach drive

    Adani Hindenburg row 16 Oppn parties meet to step up attack on Govt seek discussion on stock rout gcw

    Adani-Hindenburg row: 16 Oppn parties meet to step up attack on Govt; seek discussion on stock rout

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Who is Mahesh Pithiya, Ravichandran Ashwin duplicate roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?-ayh

    IND vs AUS: Who is Mahesh Pithiya, 'Ashwin's duplicate' roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?

    No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings snt

    No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in waterfall with Anil Samrat goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in waterfall with Anil Samrat goes viral-WATCH

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories vma

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories

    Gautam Adani no longer among world top 20 richest people after Hindenburg report gcw

    Gautam Adani no longer among world's top 20 richest people

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon