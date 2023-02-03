Kerala Budget 2023: Opposition slam Left govt over fuel price hike

FM Balagopal addressed the state Assembly and said that petrol and diesel prices will be hiked by Rs 2 per litre. He also announced that social security cess will be imposed on petrol, diesel and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The Congress-led UDF on Friday (February 3) slammed the Kerala budget 2023-24 in which it has proposed a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor and said the Left government was looting people. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the Left government's budget for the fiscal 2023-24.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the Left government was hiding the critical financial situation of the state and has increased the tax burden on the people.

Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: Liquor, fuel, new vehicles, electricity to get costlier; See full list here

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said, "The budget is hiding the critical financial situation faced by the state government and the proposals amount to looting the people. The decision to impose cess on liquor will lead to more people shifting towards drugs. The budget was presented without doing adequate studies."

He said when the state was facing inflation, the rise in petrol and diesel prices would adversely affect the market.

"The imposition of cess on petrol and diesel comes at a time when we are fighting against soaring fuel prices. This will lead to price rise of essential commodities affecting the common man," Satheesan said.

Also read: Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

On Friday, FM Balagopal addressed the state Assembly and said that petrol and diesel prices will be hiked by Rs 2 per litre. He also announced that social security cess will be imposed on petrol, diesel and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

With this, the state government is expecting an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore through Social Security Cess on IMFL while the cess on petrol and diesel sale is expected to bring in additional revenue of Rs 750 crore to the Social Security Seed Fund.