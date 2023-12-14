Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Body of 1.5-year-old child killed by his mother's partner will be cremated by police today

    The police and the Kochi corporation have decided to conduct the funeral ceremony of a 1.5-year-old boy who was killed by his mother's boyfriend in Elamakkara.  Accused Shanif confessed to the police that he killed by hitting the child's head on his knee.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Kochi: The police and the Kochi corporation have decided to conduct the funeral ceremony of a 1.5-year-old boy who was killed by his mother's boyfriend in Elamakkara. No one has came to claim the body of the child after ten days. The authorities contacted the child's father and his mother's relatives; however, they were not ready to accept the body. With this, the police and the corporation decided to conduct the funeral.

    The cremation will be done at Pachalam public crematorium. The body was kept at Kalamassery Medical College. After completing the formalities, the body will be received by the police and corporation officials for the funeral.

    The child was tragically killed by his mother's boyfriend in a lodge at Elamakkara. The police arrested the baby's mother and her boyfriend. However, no one came to claim and collect the body of the child. The body was kept in frozen boxes stacked without folding. As per the rules, if no one comes to claim the body, the practice is to declare it an orphan body. Later, it will taken from the mortuary to the public cemetery and cremated.

    The accused in the case are currently in remand. The Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court remanded both accused till December 20. Aswathy, the mother of the accused child, was transferred to Kakkanad Women's Jail, and her friend, Shanif, who killed the baby, was transferred to Aluva Sub Jail. 

    The police informed that the accused, Shanif confessed to the crime and the officials also suspect that mother Aswathy was also involved in the crime. Further questioning of them will make the exact picture of the crime clear. After the post-mortem revealed the baby's skull injuries, the Elamakkara Police detained both of them. An investigation was quickly initiated.

    According to reports, the woman became acquainted with her alleged boyfriend a few months ago and collaborated with him to commit the murder. Accused Shanif confessed to the police that he killed by hitting the child's head on his knee. At the same time, Aswathy said that she was sleeping when the crime took place at a lodge in Karukappally on Sunday (Dec 3). After the crime, they took the infant to the General hospital, stating that the breast milk was stuck in the throat. However, the police did not believe their statements. 
     

