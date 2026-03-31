BJP's Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar called Rahul Gandhi a 'record holder in telling lies' and accused the Left of hypocrisy ahead of assembly polls. He highlighted BJP's commitment to Sabarimala and questioned Congress's links to the gold theft accused.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over Sabarimala

Amid an intensifying political climate as Keralam prepares for the April 9 Assembly elections, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday launched a twin-pronged attack on the opposition, labelling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'record holder in telling lies' while accusing the state's Left leadership of 'double standards and hypocrisy.'

Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while talking to the reporters, responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement on the BJP, calling him a "world record holder in telling lies". Chandrasekhar emphasised that the BJP-NDA's position on Sabarimala is clear, and they're committed to protecting the faith of all 'vishwasis'.

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"Rahul Gandhi is a world record holder in telling lies. BJP-NDA position on Sabarimala has been very clear, it is the only political party that is sincerely committed to protecting the faith of all 'vishwasis' is BJP-NDA... Let us be very clear that the Congress party supported the disruption of rituals at Sabarimala in 2018-19," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent on the Sabarimala issue, indicating a possible alliance between BJP and LDF in Kerala. He also claimed that the BJP-LDF combination is working against the UDF in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sabarimala gold theft controversy

Investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and reports to the Kerala High Court in late 2025 revealed that gold-plated copper covers from the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian) idols weighed 4.541 kilograms less after a repair process managed by Potti in 2019. In October 2025, the SIT seized gold bars and coins from Potti's residences in Bengaluru and Pathanamthitta, linking him to misappropriation during the temple's renovation works.

Chandrasekhar accused the Congress party of supporting the disruption of rituals at Sabarimala in 2018-19 and questioned why Unnikrishnan Potty, the main accused in the 4.5kg gold theft, met Sonia Gandhi.

While addressing reporters on the Sabarimala and national security issues, Chandrasekhar remarked, "The most recent insult to the 'vishwaasis ' of Sabarimala was the 4.5kg gold being stolen from Sabarimala. In the last 5 years, why has the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, met Sonia Gandhi? What has she got to do with Sabarimala?... Malayalis are smart; they know everything. The people have seen through their politics and double standards."

The controversy revolves around the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple, with the Congress party using it as a campaign plank against the LDF government. The CPI(M) has countered by releasing photos of Unnikrishnan Potty with Sonia Gandhi, alleging links between the Congress leadership and the accused.

Chandrasekhar targets Left over 'double standards'

Targeting the CPIM general secretary, Rajeev Chandasekhar further said, "MA Baby needs to get his head examined. When Pahalgam happened, MA Baby, instead of condemning the Pakistani terrorists, blamed the Government of India. The issue is how the sitting minister of the Communist Party accepts votes from SDPI, as Sivakutty ji did. Today, the CM is saying that we don't accept votes from SDPI. This shows the double standards and hypocrisy. There is a saying- the difference between the Chinese Communist Party and the Indian Communist Party is this -the Chinese Communist Party is a nationalist party, and the Indian Communist Party is an anti-national party. MA baby and Sivankutty just proved it."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Keralam BJP State President is candidate for the Nemom constituency.

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on economy, trade

Meanwhile, on Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and painted a grim picture of the Indian economy under the leadership of PM Modi. He again claimed that PM is "compromised".

The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit hard with fresh allegations and pointed out the rupee's slide, the stock market crash, and job losses. "Rupee: ₹95 → ₹100 Stocks: Crashing Economy: Collapsed Jobs: Gone Income: Falling Savings: Wiped out Cylinders: Unavailable Why? PM = Compromised," Rahul Gandhi said on social media."He is desperate to protect himself and his financial structure. But 140 crore Indians know - PM Modi has surrendered India's future," the Congress MP added in his post.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi cornered PM Modi over the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the latter has "given away" the future of farmers and the country's energy security. The Congress leader accused PM Modi of opening India's agriculture sector to the international market and allowing the US to dictate its fuel procurement strategy to fulfil the country's energy needs.

Addressing a public rally in Kottayam, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, Rahul Gandhi expressed concern that the US deal can negatively impact India's ability to navigate through the West Asia Conflict.

CPI(M) accuses Modi govt of being 'subordinate ally of US'

On the other hand, earlier, in March, Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) general secretary MA Baby criticised the Narendra Modi government for not clarifying its stance in the West Asia conflict, calling it a "subordinate ally of the US."

Condemning the sinking of the Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, by a US submarine with a torpedo hit in the Indian Ocean, Baby accused the central government of not ensuring the safety of Indian waters. Reflecting on the Indian government's silence on the matter, he accused the BJP of supporting the war efforts by the US and Israel.

Baby further questioned whether Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu informed PM Modi of the joint military operation with the US against Iran, given that the offensive took place two days after the Prime Minister concluded his visit to Israel.