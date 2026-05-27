A 13-year-old girl died after consuming poison in Jhansi, UP, just 26 days after her marriage. The teenager told her mother she had taken 'medicine' before collapsing. Her Aadhaar card later revealed her real age during police paperwork. The girl’s husband said she remained upset after her father’s death last year. Police are investigating.

A teenage girl who was married less than a month ago died after allegedly consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district. The incident has shocked locals after official documents revealed that the girl was only 13 years old at the time of her marriage. The incident took place in Kachnew village under the Katera police station area. According to family members, the girl, identified as Rohini, had returned to her parents’ home along with her husband when she suddenly consumed a poisonous substance, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

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Soon after taking the substance, Rohini reportedly ran towards her mother in pain and said, 'Mommy, maine dawa kha li' (Mother, I have taken medicine).

Family Rushed Her to Hospital

The family immediately rushed the girl to Bangra Community Health Centre after her condition worsened. Doctors there referred her to Jhansi Medical College because of her serious condition.

Despite treatment, Rohini died during treatment at the medical college. Police later took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The incident has triggered discussion in the village not only because of the sudden death but also due to the revelation that the girl was a minor.

Aadhaar Card Revealed Her Actual Age

After Rohini’s death, her grandfather Ramcharan initially told police and villagers that she was 18 years old. However, during official paperwork, police checked her Aadhaar card and found that she was only 13 years, 3 months and 26 days old at the time of her marriage, the Dainik Bhaskar report added.

Officials believe the family may not have revealed her actual age earlier due to fear of legal action over child marriage.

Police said no complaint has yet been filed by either side regarding the death.

Family members also could not clearly explain why the girl consumed poison. They told police that everything appeared normal before the incident.

Marriage Took Place Just 26 Days Ago

According to local residents, Rohini and her husband Rasiya had become friends some time ago. After their families learned about the friendship, both were married on April 30.

Rasiya, who is reportedly 18 years old, said Rohini was deeply affected after the death of her father around a year ago.

He claimed she often told him that she missed her father and remained emotionally disturbed because of the loss. Speaking to local officials, Rasiya himself admitted that Rohini was only 13 years old.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. Officers are also examining all circumstances surrounding the case, including the issue of child marriage.

The death has once again highlighted concerns over underage marriages in rural areas despite strict laws banning child marriage in India.

Officials said legal action may be considered after the investigation and medical reports are completed.

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