Two kidnappers were injured in a police encounter in Bareilly, UP, after abducting a one-and-a-half-year-old child. The accused, Yogesh and Pawan, were attempting to sell the child. The minor was safely rescued and returned to his family.

Two individuals accused of kidnapping a one-and-a-half-year old child sustained injuries during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday in the Hulasi Phatak area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, officials said. The minor boy was also rescued and returned to the family. The arrested accused have been identified as Yogesh and Pawan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Investigation

SP South Anshika Verma informed that the police received information regarding the abduction of a minor boy from Manauna village. A case was registered under the relevant sections. Subsequently, five police teams were formed to locate the child. With CCTV surveillance and other technical inputs, the police teams pursued the investigation.

"On May 24, 2026, information was received regarding the abduction of a one-and-a-half-year-old child from the village of Manauna, located within the jurisdiction of the Aonla Police Station. Based on this, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the law. In furtherance of the investigation, five police teams were constituted. These teams utilised CCTV footage, surveillance, and other technical inputs to pursue the case," she said.

Encounter and Rescue

She added that the police teams received intel regarding the two accused trying to transport the child to sell him, and intercepted him. During the altercation, the accused attempted to flee and opened fire at the officials. During the police response, both the accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.

"Today, the police teams received intelligence that the two accused were transporting the child with the intention of selling him; consequently, the teams intercepted them. The accused attempted to flee, abandoning both the child and their motorcycle, and opened fire upon the police. During the retaliatory exchange of fire, both accused individuals sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. They have been identified as Yogesh and Pawan," she said.

SP Verma noted that two country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused individuals.

"The child has been safely recovered and reunited with his family," she underlined. (ANI)