    Kerala bags National Healthcare Excellence Award

    Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) scheme aims at providing a health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization 

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 8:17 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a major win in the health sector, Kerala bagged the National Healthcare Excellence Award for the state's health and safety scheme. The Public Health Excellence Award has been honoured to Kerala's Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) scheme. The award will be presented at the National HealthTech Innovation Conclave in Delhi on July 27.

    The state of Kerala, which offers the most free medical care, received another accolade, said health minister Veena George. The state also won the Utkrishta award from the central government for offering the majority of medical services for free in the country. Through KASP, the state has given away free medical care totaling 3200 crores over the last two years. Six and a half lakh people received free medical treatment in the past year. 

    As per the government portal, “KARUNYA AROGYA SURAKSHA PADHATHI (KASP) is the health care scheme which aims at providing a health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 42 Lakhs poor and vulnerable families (approximately 64 lakhs beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40% of the Kerala population”.


     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 8:17 PM IST
