Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Ayurvedic spas, massage parlours in Kochi raided over 'illegal activities'

    Based on the tip-off of illegal activities in beauty parlours, the Kochi police conducted an inspection of 83 Ayurvedic spas and massage parlours in Kochi city on Wednesday.

    Kerala: Ayurvedic spas, massage parlours in Kochi raided over 'illegal activities' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Kochi: Following a complaint of illegal activities taking place, Kochi police conducted a raid at ayurvedic spas and massage parlours on Wednesday. An inspection was conducted in 83 Ayurvedic spas and massage parlours in Kochi city.

    During the inspection, the police registered a case of unethical practice against Vajra Beauty Parlor and Spa in Kadavanthara.  A case has also been registered against the manager of Essential Body Care Beauty and Spa in Palarivattam for possession of drugs.

    At the same time, the police said that they will continue to take action against the organizations that are operating illegally. The City Police Commissioner also informed that steps will be taken to shut down such institutions. 

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    INDIA bloc aims to abolish Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Sanatanis beware, INDIA bloc aims to abolish Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Be positively present': BJP's 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for special Parliament session AJR

    'Be positively present': BJP's 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for special Parliament session

    Anantnag unrest continues: Gunfire erupts following fatal encounter with LeT terrorists AJR

    Anantnag's unrest continues: Gunfire erupts following fatal encounter with LeT terrorists

    '17 custodial deaths during LDF regime...' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs Kerala Assembly anr

    '17 custodial deaths during LDF regime...' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs Kerala Assembly

    Kerala: Student commits suicide over depression in Kollam rkn

    Kerala: Student commits suicide over depression in Kollam

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 modak poha kheer 7 must have dishes for the festival gcw eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 must-have dishes for the festival

    Bangladesh Major fire erupts in Dhaka, leaves hundreds of shops in ruins WATCH AJR

    Bangladesh: Major fire erupts in Dhaka, leaves hundreds of shops in ruins | WATCH

    INDIA bloc aims to abolish Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Sanatanis beware, INDIA bloc aims to abolish Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Sophie Turner spotted for 1st time after announcing separation with Joe Jonas ADC

    Sophie Turner spotted for 1st time after announcing separation with Joe Jonas

    The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says his film is dedicated to Indian Scientists RBA

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says his film is dedicated to Indian Scientists

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon