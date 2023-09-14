Kerala: Ayurvedic spas, massage parlours in Kochi raided over 'illegal activities'

Based on the tip-off of illegal activities in beauty parlours, the Kochi police conducted an inspection of 83 Ayurvedic spas and massage parlours in Kochi city on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the police registered a case of unethical practice against Vajra Beauty Parlor and Spa in Kadavanthara. A case has also been registered against the manager of Essential Body Care Beauty and Spa in Palarivattam for possession of drugs.

At the same time, the police said that they will continue to take action against the organizations that are operating illegally. The City Police Commissioner also informed that steps will be taken to shut down such institutions.

Further details are awaited...