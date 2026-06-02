Kerala Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan led a walkout from the assembly, accusing the UDF government of blocking a debate on inflation and fuel price hikes. He criticized the CM's response and cited the severe impact on citizens and businesses.

Keralam Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday led a walkout by Left Democratic Front (LDF) members from the Keralam Legislative Assembly after accusing the United Democratic Front (UDF) government of refusing to allow a proper discussion on rising inflation and fuel prices in the state.

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Speaking during a debate on an adjournment motion on inflation, Vijayan criticised Chief Minister VD Satheesan for what he described as an inadequate response to the concerns raised by the opposition. "The approach taken by the Chief Minister is extremely unfortunate. Instead of addressing the details of the issue, he merely made a brief introductory remark and stopped there," Vijayan said.

Vijayan Details Fuel Price Surge

The former Chief Minister argued that the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices had triggered a wider cost-of-living crisis affecting multiple sectors of the economy. He said the situation had been aggravated by global conflicts and the Centre's fuel pricing policies.

"The increase in petrol and diesel prices has created a very serious crisis. The Chief Minister himself admitted that the situation is likely to worsen further. Petrol was priced at Rs 33.90 in 2004. By 2017 it had risen to Rs 76, and today it stands at Rs 115.49," Vijayan said.

He accused successive governments at the Centre of allowing oil companies to make massive profits while failing to regulate fuel prices effectively.

Impact on Key Sectors

Vijayan also claimed that rising fuel costs had severely impacted agriculture, transportation, the hospitality sector, and small businesses across the state.

"The hospitality sector is facing severe difficulties because of rising fuel costs. LPG prices have increased sharply, putting nearly 70,000 hotels and restaurants in Kerala under tremendous strain," he said.

LDF Stages Walkout

Demanding that the state government press the Centre to roll back recent excise duty increases, Vijayan said ordinary citizens, auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators and workers were bearing the burden of inflation.

Concluding his remarks, the Opposition leader announced a walkout, stating that the Assembly was not being allowed to hold a meaningful discussion on the issue.

"Since the government is unwilling to allow a proper discussion on this issue in the Assembly, my party and I are staging a walkout," he said.

The protest took place during the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly, where UDF leader Shanimol Osman was earlier elected Deputy Speaker.