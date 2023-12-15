Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail

    Sree Mahesh (38) was accused of killing his 6-year-old daughter with an axe earlier in June in Mavelikkara. He committed suicide today while returning to Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram near Sasathamkotta. 

    Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 8:18 PM IST

    Kollam: A man who was accused of hacking his 6-year-old daughter to death in Mavelikkara ended his life by jumping off a MEMU train on Friday (Dec 15) at around 2.50 pm. The accused Sree Mahesh (38) killed his daughter brutally on June 7 with an axe. The incident happened near Sasthamkotta when he along with cops were returning to Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail after attending the trial proceedings in Alappuzha. The body has been kept in Sasthamkota Taluk Hospital. He said he wanted to go to the washroom but pushed two policemen and jumped onto the track.

    Also read: Kerala man kills 4-year-old daughter; Taken into police custody

    Mahesh not only killed his daughter but also attacked his mother Sunanda as she ran towards the scene of the murder. Sunanda, who shares a home with her daughter next door, hurried to her son's home when she overheard a disturbance. She noticed a critically wounded Nakshatra there, who was lying on the sofa after being attacked.

    He was kept at Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail as an undertrial prisoner after his arrest. He had attempted suicide once before while imprisoned in a Mavelikkara sub-jail.

    Vidya, his wife committed suicide three years ago. After his father Mukundan died in a train accident, Mahesh, who was out of the country, returned to Kerala. Mahesh had planned to remarry, according to his neighbours. After finding out about Mahesh's personality issue, the girl's family withdrew from the alliance. 

    Kerala man accused of killing his 4-year-old daughter attempts suicide in jail; Health condition improves
     

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 8:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video of Bangladeshi cow smugglers arguing with BSF in West Bengal emerges (WATCH)

    Video of Bangladeshi cow smugglers arguing with BSF in West Bengal emerges (WATCH)

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram

    India forex reserves reach USD 606.859 billion: RBI Data

    India's forex reserves reach USD 606.859 billion: RBI Data

    India orders on Swiggy in 2023 Biryani most popular dish Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals gcw

    India's orders on Swiggy in 2023: Biryani most popular dish, Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals

    Opinion Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    View: Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Lieke Martens: Top 7 performances by Dutch footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Lieke Martens: Top 7 performances by Dutch footballer

    Video of Bangladeshi cow smugglers arguing with BSF in West Bengal emerges (WATCH)

    Video of Bangladeshi cow smugglers arguing with BSF in West Bengal emerges (WATCH)

    cricket Year Ender 2023: 10 cricketers who tied the knot this year osf

    Year Ender 2023: 10 cricketers who tied the knot this year

    Spotted Malaika Arora to Aditya Roy Kapoor; celebs strut in style SHG

    Spotted: Malaika Arora to Aditya Roy Kapoor; celebs strut in style

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon