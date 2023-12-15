Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail

Sree Mahesh (38) was accused of killing his 6-year-old daughter with an axe earlier in June in Mavelikkara. He committed suicide today while returning to Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram near Sasathamkotta.

Kollam: A man who was accused of hacking his 6-year-old daughter to death in Mavelikkara ended his life by jumping off a MEMU train on Friday (Dec 15) at around 2.50 pm. The accused Sree Mahesh (38) killed his daughter brutally on June 7 with an axe. The incident happened near Sasthamkotta when he along with cops were returning to Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail after attending the trial proceedings in Alappuzha. The body has been kept in Sasthamkota Taluk Hospital. He said he wanted to go to the washroom but pushed two policemen and jumped onto the track.

Mahesh not only killed his daughter but also attacked his mother Sunanda as she ran towards the scene of the murder. Sunanda, who shares a home with her daughter next door, hurried to her son's home when she overheard a disturbance. She noticed a critically wounded Nakshatra there, who was lying on the sofa after being attacked.

He was kept at Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail as an undertrial prisoner after his arrest. He had attempted suicide once before while imprisoned in a Mavelikkara sub-jail.

Vidya, his wife committed suicide three years ago. After his father Mukundan died in a train accident, Mahesh, who was out of the country, returned to Kerala. Mahesh had planned to remarry, according to his neighbours. After finding out about Mahesh's personality issue, the girl's family withdrew from the alliance.

