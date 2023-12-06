Kerala: 26 students suffer food poisoning who went on trip to water park

The students of GMLP School Andathode Punnayurkulam who visited the water theme park at Valancherry were admitted to nearby private hospitals over food poisoning.

Malappuram: 26 students who went on a trip to a water park suffered food poisoning. The students of GMLP School Andathode Punnayurkulam who visited the water theme park at Valancherry were admitted to nearby private hospitals. Most of the students had symptoms like fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and itching.

The incident came to light when the parents came forward with the complaints. The students sought treatment at nearby hospitals. The two students are still undergoing treatment. The doctors said that they suspected food poisoning from water or food.

Around 62 people, including 56 students and teachers, went on the trip. At the same time, 25 students who came from Palakkad have faced similar difficulties. The principal of the school stated that a complaint had been registered with Malappuram DMO and Vadakkedakad police.

The park officials said that there were more than 1200 people in the park on the day of the alleged poisoning. Only less than 50 of them were known to have problems. The authorities said that they were checking whether the poisoning came from the park or outside. The health department inspected the park based on the complaint and collected samples of food and water.