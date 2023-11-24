Kerala: 2 men caught on camera destroying AI Camera cables in Ernakulam

The cable wires of two AI cameras installed in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam were destroyed by two youths on November 7. The police released the CCTV footage of the same. The AI camera were installed across Kerala to reduce traffic violations and road accidents by the government.

Ernakulam: The cable wires of two AI camera installations that were located in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam, were destroyed by two youths. Police have released the CCTV footage of this incident that took place on November 7. Cameras that were positioned close to Nangelipadi and Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital were destroyed.

Also read: AI cameras in Kerala caught vehicles of 13 MLAs and MPs for violating traffic rules in October

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Thursday (Nov 23) that companies would consider reducing insurance premiums for vehicles as the accident rate has come down after the installation of road cameras. The minister put forward this idea in a discussion held with the insurance companies.

The AI cameras have at the same time caught 13 MLAs and MPs of the state for violating traffic rules in October 2023. Meanwhile, 1263 road accident deaths occurred in the state from June 2023 to October 31, when the AI camera was installed. Around 273 people lost their lives in road accidents in September.

On the other hand, 1,669 people died in the state in 2022. In October last year, 340 people died in road accidents, while this year, as per the report received so far, 85 deaths have occurred. The official statement also says that the death rate may still vary as many of those in critical condition are undergoing treatment.

The road safety review meeting chaired by Minister Antony Raju also decided that pollution certificates will be issued from December 1 only to vehicles that have no outstanding fines in the state.

Complaints about violations detected by cameras can be submitted through the online app named M Parivahan. In the event of non-payment of the fine within the stipulated time, the fine can be paid directly by submitting an application to the motor vehicle department offices.

