Kerala: 14-year-old girl raped, impregnated; Brother, cousin taken into custody

A Class 10 student was allegedly raped and impregnated by her brother and cousin in Malappuram. The Mankada police have taken both the accused into custody.

The police received the information through Childline Helpdesk. Following that, the police recorded the statements of the victim and arrested the accused. Police are investigating whether more people are involved in the incident. The girl has been shifted to the safe center of Child Line.

