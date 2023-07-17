Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 14-year-old girl raped, impregnated; Brother, cousin taken into custody

    A Class 10 student was allegedly raped and impregnated by her brother and cousin in Malappuram. The Mankada police have taken both the accused into custody.

    Kerala: 14-year-old girl raped, impregnated; Brother, cousin taken into custody anr
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    In Malappuram's Mankada, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her brother and her cousin. According to reports, the girl is five months pregnant. The Mankada police began an investigation after filing a case. Both of the accused are 24 years old. Police arrested both of the accused.

    The police received the information through Childline Helpdesk. Following that, the police recorded the statements of the victim and arrested the accused. Police are investigating whether more people are involved in the incident. The girl has been shifted to the safe center of Child Line.

    More details are awaited...

