The Delhi government is considering turning former CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, into a luxury hotel. The PWD is preparing a proposal for the property's commercial use to generate revenue and cut maintenance costs.

The Delhi government is considering a proposal to develop former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, dubbed as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP, at 6 Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, into a luxury hospitality venue or hotel, according to Public Works Department (PWD) sources.

Proposal Details and Objectives

Under the proposed plan, the premises would be used on a priority basis for government events, meetings and conferences. During periods when it is not required for official purposes, the facility could be opened for private events and bookings.

The PWD is preparing a detailed proposal for the operation, maintenance and commercial utilisation of the entire property. Officials said the government is exploring options to hand over the operational responsibility to an experienced hospitality company or run it under Delhi's Bed & Breakfast (B&B) policy.

PWD Minister Pravesh Verma said the objective behind the proposal is to reduce the high maintenance expenditure of the property and generate revenue from government assets.

"The government will retain full control over the property, and all necessary approvals will be obtained before implementing any plan," officials said.

Hybrid Model and Past Proposals

Earlier, proposals to convert the premises into a state guest house, cultural centre, or hand it over to the central government were also considered. The latest proposal is based on a hybrid model that combines government use with commercial operations.

Camp Office Completion and Costs

The incomplete 'camp office' located near the residence will also be completed as part of the plan. The facility will be used for government meetings and conferences and may also be made available for private events when not occupied for official work.

According to information previously presented in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, around Rs25 crore has already been spent on the camp office, while the total estimated project cost is around Rs 60 crore. (ANI)