Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed confidence that his party will win one Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana. Meanwhile, in a separate development, President Droupadi Murmu ordered a major reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors.

Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, expressed confidence in his party's prospects for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He stated that Congress is set to secure one of the seats currently up for contest in the state. Hooda, while speaking to reporters, said, "One seat is ours, we will win. One seat will go to the BJP, one seat will come to Congress."

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkalm, speaking to the reporters, said, " We have our candidate for the Rajya Sabha, Karamvir Ji, and we have complete faith in him. We are confident that the Rajya Sabha seat will come in favour of the Congress."

Meanwhile, BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Haryana, Sanjay Bhatia, while speaking to the reporters, said, "I want to thank my party leadership. I got the opportunity to work for the organisation right after 1987. I have always tried to work for the people of Haryana. My priority will be to keep the issues of Haryana in the Rajya Sabha."

Major Reshuffle of Governors, LGs

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

According to an official communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, succeeding Dr C V Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier on Thursday.

As part of the comprehensive administrative restructuring, Vinai Kumar Saxena has been transferred from his position as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, while former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

According to an official communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, these appointments will take effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge of their offices.