AAP's Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep concern after 807 people, mostly women and children, went missing in Delhi in 15 days. He slammed the BJP's 'four-engine government' over the 'alarming collapse' of law and order in the national capital.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday raised concern over the safety and security of vulnerables after 807 people, mostly women and children, went missing in the first 15 days of the year 2026. He slammed the BJP's much-touted four-engine government and said that the law and order in the national capital has slipped into a state of alarming collapse, according to the AAP press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kejriwal flags 'frightening' disappearance numbers

The disappearance of 807 people from Delhi in just 15 days, an average of nearly 54 people every day, has raised serious questions about public safety and policing in the city. Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged Delhi residents to remain vigilant, with party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stating that such a large number of people going missing in such a short span is not normal but deeply frightening.

Sharing a media report on X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated: "In Delhi, 807 people have gone missing in just 15 days, and most of them are women and children. These circumstances are not normal; they are extremely frightening. The safety of people in the nation's capital has been left to the mercy of God. The BJP has complete power at every level in Delhi, yet why has Delhi become so unsafe?"

AAP says Delhi's law and order 'in the ICU'

Meanwhile, the AAP appealed to Delhi residents to remain cautious. The party said, "In the national capital Delhi, more than 800 people have gone missing in the last 15 days, most of them young girls. All four engines of the government have failed to ensure the safety of your children. Therefore, take care of yourself and your children. Delhi's law and order is in the ICU."

The party further said, "Between January 1 and January 15, 807 people went missing. This means 54 people went missing every single day. Such terrifying figures are emerging from Delhi, but the BJP, which has turned law and order into a plaything, is sleeping."

The party said, "Every day, murders are taking place in broad daylight in Delhi. Criminals commit killings openly on the streets and escape, and it makes no difference to Delhi Police's boss Amit Shah. The four-engine government is busy with 'four-hundred-twenty' politics, and the people of Delhi are being forced to live under a shadow of fear."