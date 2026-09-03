The Cockroach Janta Party shared a video of a man claiming he attacked Jantar Mantar protestors and was given immunity by BJP leaders. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal questioned the PM for allegedly protecting 'thugs', invoking freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh.

The Cockroach Janta Party has alleged that a man has admitted in a video that he attacked people during the Jantar Mantar protest. In a post on X, CJP posted the video of the person making the claim. CJP wrote. “This guy is openly admitting that he attacked people at Jantar Mantar and that BJP leaders provided him immunity from police action afterwards. How much more openly does someone have to admit it before Delhi Police takes action?”

Kejriwal Questions Prime Minister

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday shared the video related to the Jantar Mantar protest posted by Cockroach Janta Party on their X handle and questioned the alleged protection provided to a person who, according to the video, claimed to have attacked people during the demonstration. In a post on X, while sharing the video, Kejriwal wrote, “You absolutely must watch this video. Your blood will boil. Did heroes like Bhagat Singh sacrifice their lives for this—that one day the country would get a prime minister who would openly protect such thugs?” ये वीडियो आपको ज़रूर ज़रूर देखना चाहिए। आपका खून खौल उठेगा। क्या भगत सिंह जैसे वीरों ने इसलिए कुर्बानी दी थी कि एक दिन देश को ऐसा प्रधान मंत्री मिलेगा जो सरे आम ऐसे गुंडों को बचाएगा? https://t.co/AMqZPFan6x — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 3, 2026

He questioned whether freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh had sacrificed their lives for a country where a Prime Minister would "openly protect such thugs".

Supreme Court Quashes FIRs in NEET Protest Case

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRS registered in connection with pan-India protests held between July 20 and 25 over the NEET 2026 examination, after the Centre gave assurances before the court on demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Following the Centre's assurances and the court's directions, the CJP called off its proposed protest scheduled for September 5.

The Supreme Court was hearing applications filed by Delhi Police and the states of Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and West Bengal seeking directions concerning FIRs registered in connection with protests in which thousands of students and youth participated. (ANI)