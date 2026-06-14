Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow seeking another term for AAP in Punjab. BJP's Parminder Singh Brar criticised the government on safety, giving a 4-month ultimatum and announcing a solo run in the next polls.

AAP Pushes for Continuity in Punjab

In a major push for political momentum, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, held a high-energy roadshow in Sohna village here on Sunday. Addressing the gathered crowd, the AAP national convener credited divine intervention for the party's rise in the state and lauded the performance of the current administration.

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"By the grace of Wahe Guru Ji, we formed the AAP government in Punjab and got a CM like Bhagwant Mann," Arvind Kejriwal stated. Highlighting the developmental work initiated by the state government, Kejriwal emphasised the need for continuity. "Now, good work has started; these should not stop. With a huge majority, you have to make him the Chief Minister again," he urged the supporters. The roadshow saw a significant turnout as the leaders sought to consolidate support ahead of upcoming political challenges, focusing on the administration's track record over the past years.

BJP Hits Back at Mann's Governance

Meanwhile, BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar sharply criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's governance over state safety concerns, giving his administration a strict four-month ultimatum while asserting the BJP will form the next government on its own strength. Brar asserted, "The BJP will contest elections on all 117 seats on its own strength and form the government. There will be no alliance with any party. The message is clear: the BJP will contest all 117 seats and form the government. We will present our vision, agenda, and the report cards from other states to the people of Punjab and win their hearts. Bhagwant Mann has mortgaged the state. "If police personnel themselves are not safe here, what hope is there for the common man? I tell Bhagwant Mann - only four months remain; set Punjab right, for you will not get another chance after this. The people of Punjab will give the BJP a chance," he stated.

Congress Assesses Political Scenario

This comes a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior party leaders Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav as party observers to assess the current political scenario in Punjab. (ANI)