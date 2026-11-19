Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab, citing rising extortion, gangsterism, and drugs. He claimed the AAP has lost credibility and people are ready for a governance-focused change in upcoming elections.

Sachin Pilot Slams AAP Government in Punjab

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that people in Punjab were ready for a change of government while criticising the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the law and order situation, alleging that issues such as extortion, ransom, gangsterism and drugs had created a sense of despair among the youth. He added that the Congress was strengthening its campaign in the state through public meetings and rallies

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Chandigarh airport, Pilot said the Congress campaign was progressing well and that the party would hold a public meeting in Khanna. "Our party's campaign is going very well, and we have a public meeting in Khanna today," he said.

Referring to the cycle rally initiated by Rahul Gandhi and the subsequent Insaaf Rally, Pilot said people had been continuously joining the Congress campaign. "Ever since the cycle rally that Rahul ji started, and the Insaaf Rally that followed, people have been continuously joining in. I feel that the people of Punjab are fully ready for a change," he said.

Emphasising the party's focus on public issues, Pilot said the Congress was pursuing issue-based politics and that the state government would have to answer for its actions. He also expressed regret over Chief Minister Mann's approach towards serious matters. "We are doing issue-based politics, and the government will have to answer for it; they are accountable. But I regret that the Chief Minister takes everything so lightly. He jokes about everything and tells jokes," Pilot said.

He further claimed that serious political discussions on important issues were missing in Punjab and people were eagerly awaiting the next elections and a change of government. "The kind of politics that should be happening on serious issues is not happening in Punjab, and the people here are now very eager for the elections to come and for a change of government here," he said. Pilot asserted that the Congress could provide a secular, stable and governance-oriented government in the state. "Congress is the party that can give a secular, stable, and governance-oriented government in Punjab," he said.