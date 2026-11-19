Dilip Ghosh condemned the SFI and ABVP clash at Calcutta University, calling communist tactics violent and outdated. He also countered Rahul Gandhi's economic criticism, citing strong GDP growth and stability under Prime Minister Modi.

Dilip Ghosh Slams Communists Following SFI and ABVP Clash in Kolkata

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday criticised the Communists following a clash between Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students outside Calcutta University on College Street, saying their attempts to maintain their political presence through violence would not succeed. Ghosh said the Communists had lost their political presence across the country and accused them of treating West Bengal as their stronghold. He added that attempts to hold on to their influence by force would not last.

“Communists have been wiped out across the country. They have treated Bengal as their fiefdom. So their attempts to forcibly cling to their existence here will not last long,” Ghosh said. He further said that wherever Communists tried to flex their muscle, they failed to win, adding that they could not sustain their presence merely by inciting students and resorting to violence. "Wherever they try to flex their muscle, they fail to win. They cannot sustain their existence merely by inciting a few students and resorting to violence," he said. On Wednesday, a clash broke out between SFI and ABVP students outside Calcutta University over a College Street book stall. Police brought the situation under control.

Earlier, Ghosh slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the 'economic disaster' remarks made by him at Columbia University, declaring that "a blind person sees darkness even during the day." He added that Gandhi only speaks in foreign countries since nobody listens to him in India. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh, referring to India's 7% GDP growth and high foreign exchange reserves, said that the country is safe and people have been happy for 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, adding that only those hungry for power are unhappy ."A blind person sees darkness even during the day. Today, India's GDP is an example for the world, and our foreign exchange reserves are at a record high. Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is safe, and people have been happy for 12 years. Only those hungry for power are unhappy. Since nobody listens to him here, he goes abroad and speaks," said Ghosh. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi earlier said that India was heading towards a looming economic crisis given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system.