Karnataka's Food Minister Rizwan Arshad has written to the Union Petroleum Minister regarding concerns over excessive ethanol blending, urging better compliance, testing transparency, and compensation for motorists affected by the fuel quality.

Karnataka Minister Flags Fuel Quality Concerns in Ethanol Programme

Karnataka Food Minister Rizwan Arshad has written to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, flagging findings from the State's fuel quality tests and seeking urgent corrective measures in the implementation of the Ethanol Blending Programme. In his letter on "Karnataka's Fuel Test Findings and Steps to Protect the Common Man", Arshad clarified that the State government was not opposed to the Ethanol Blending Programme but had concerns over excessive ethanol blending in petrol. "The programme cannot come at the cost of the citizens. A transition of this scale needs the whole ecosystem to be ready, including fuel infrastructure and ethanol-compliant vehicles, and that transition takes time," Arshad said.

Reported Consumer Issues

Arshad said over the past several months, the State received a very large number of complaints from motorists across Karnataka. People reported falling mileage, rough running of engines, damage to older vehicles, and receiving less fuel than they paid for. "When so many ordinary citizens raise the same concern, no government can afford to look away," he said, adding that the State undertook verification of both the quality and quantity of petrol through officers empowered under law.

Findings and Non-Compliance

The Centre, through Notification S.O. 860(E) dated February 17, 2026, which came into force on April 1, 2026, directed oil marketing companies (OMCs) to sell ethanol-blended motor spirit containing 20 per cent ethanol in accordance with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications. In September 2026, State officials inspected 63 retail outlets across various districts. Of the 63 samples collected, none mentioned the percentage of ethanol content. Independent testing revealed that of 14 samples, 11 contained more than 20 per cent ethanol, with the highest at over 31 per cent.

Demands for Reform

Arshad placed five demands before the Centre to address concerns related to fuel quality, transparency and consumer protection. These include prominent display of ethanol blends at pumps, mandated reporting on receipts, availability of lower-blend options, independent third-party testing, and the creation of a dedicated E20 compensation fund for vehicle damage.