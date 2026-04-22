Arvind Kejriwal expressed solidarity with Mamata Banerjee for the upcoming West Bengal polls, calling it a 'difficult battle'. He accused PM Modi of misusing institutions and predicted a BJP loss, a day after the ECI denied Mamata a rally permit.

Kejriwal Expresses Solidarity with Mamata

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for what he called "one of the most difficult battles" ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal stated that he held a telephonic conversation with Banerjee and extended his unwavering support for her. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "misusing all institutions," Kejriwal said that BJP will face defeat in the forthcoming polls. "Just spoke to Mamta didi on phone. Expressed complete solidarity and support. She is fighting one of the most difficult battles, which is also one of the most important battles for Indian democracy. Modi ji will lose, in spite of misusing all institutions including CEC," Kejriwal wrote on X.

ECI Denies Rally Permit, Triggers TMC Backlash

His remarks come a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) denied permission for a proposed rally by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore, triggering a sharp reaction from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The decision comes just days before the first phase of polling scheduled for April 23, with Bhawanipore among the constituencies going to vote.

Reacting to the development, Banerjee questioned the ECI's decision, stating that as a sitting Chief Minister, she was denied permission to hold a rally in her own constituency. "How can the EC deny me permission in my own constituency? There are no other rallies scheduled there," Banerjee said, alleging discriminatory treatment.

She further claimed that while permissions were granted swiftly for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her request was rejected. "Even you allow the Prime Minister's rally within six hours, but as a Chief Minister, my rally is denied," she said.

Banerjee added that despite the denial, she would still visit the area. "I will go and sit there and have tea," she remarked, referring to her planned at Collin Street under the Bhawanipore constituency.

West Bengal Polls: Key Details

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.