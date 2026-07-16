AAP's Arvind Kejriwal joins the youth protest at Jantar Mantar, attacking the Centre over exam leaks. He warned the government of political consequences, drawing parallels to the 2011 anti-corruption movement, and urged them to listen to the youth.

Kejriwal Slams Centre Over Exam Leaks at Youth Protest

Stepping up his support for the ongoing youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Union government, alleging that the Centre's "arrogant" refusal to address widespread examination irregularities is a betrayal of the nation's youth.

Speaking at the protest site where education reformer Sonam Wangchuk is currently observing an indefinite hunger strike, Kejriwal claimed that the Prime Minister's reluctance to appoint reformers like Wangchuk to the cabinet stems from a fear of "revolutionary steps" that would disrupt the status quo.

Kejriwal highlighted the recent string of paper leaks and evaluation concerns, specifically citing the NEET controversy and issues within the CBSE system. He criticised the Centre for its perceived inaction, warning that the failure to protect the interests of the youth would have significant political consequences. "Exam papers are being leaked constantly, day after day. There are irregularities in the papers and flaws in the evaluation process," Kejriwal stated. "When the NEET paper leaked, 20 students committed suicide, yet the government took no measures to assure anyone that leaks wouldn't recur."

Proposes Wangchuk as Education Minister

In a bold proposal, the AAP leader urged the Prime Minister to appoint education reformer Sonam Wangchuk as the Union Education Minister. However, Kejriwal expressed scepticism, adding, "I know the Prime Minister won't do this; he would fear that Sonam Wangchuk might take revolutionary steps."

Warns of 2029 Election Consequences

Drawing parallels to the anti-corruption movement of 2011, Kejriwal issued a stern warning to the incumbent government regarding the 2029 general elections. "I want to tell the government: either listen to the voice of the youth, or these very young people will throw you out of power in 2029," Kejriwal asserted. "Do not be so arrogant. History repeats itself. It was right here at Jantar Mantar on April 4, 2011, when Anna Hazare sat here. Three years later, the government of that time was voted out. Three years from now, your government will be voted out if you do not listen."

Kejriwal's remarks come amidst heightened protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations and broader concerns regarding educational policy.

Delhi HC Intervenes on Wangchuk's Health

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same," while directing that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored daily during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

The Court further directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, should be provided. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Rakesh Kumar Sahni, who sought the Court's intervention over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

While dictating the order, the Bench noted that the petition expressed concern over Wangchuk's health and recorded that he had been on a fast at Jantar Mantar for the past 17-18 days in support of certain demands. The Court observed that the petition alleged his health had deteriorated due to the prolonged hunger strike. (ANI)