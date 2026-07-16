Delhi High Court Bar Association suspended its strike over the proposed hike in pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts. The decision followed assurances from Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and a meeting with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Strike Suspended After Assurances

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Thursday suspended its call for abstention from work over the proposed enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's District Courts after receiving assurances from Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and following a meeting with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

With the decision, lawyers will resume appearing before the Delhi High Court from Friday. In a statement, the DHCBA said the Chief Justice had invited its Executive Committee to submit a representation on the issue and assured that the concerns raised by the Bar would be duly considered.

"In view of the meeting with the Hon'ble Union Law Minister and on being called upon by the Hon'ble Chief Justice DHC, who has asked for a representation from the EC DHCBA with an assurance to look into the same, the members are informed that the Executive Committee of the DHCBA has unanimously resolved to suspend its call for abstention from work, for now," the statement said.

Opposition to Proposal Continues

The Association also thanked its members for extending their cooperation and solidarity during the period of abstention from work.

At the same time, the DHCBA made it clear that it has not withdrawn its opposition to the proposal to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's District Courts from ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore. "The efforts of the Bar for the cause will, however, continue unabated," the Bar Association said, indicating that it would continue pursuing the issue through appropriate representations.

The DHCBA has been opposing the proposal to enhance the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi's District Courts from ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore, arguing that the move would transfer a substantial number of high-value civil and commercial disputes from the Delhi High Court to the district judiciary.

To register its protest, the Bar Association had called upon its members to abstain from work before the Delhi High Court. During the protest, advocates refrained from appearing in court both physically and virtually.

Following discussions with the Union Law Minister and the assurance from the Chief Justice that the Bar's representation would be examined, the Executive Committee decided to suspend the strike. However, the Association has maintained that it will continue its efforts against the proposed enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction through dialogue with the concerned authorities.

(ANI)