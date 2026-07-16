Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy slammed the Karnataka govt, calling the HMT land controversy a politically motivated attack. He claims the dispute is a pretext to target him personally and derail his efforts to revive the ailing public sector firm.

Kumaraswamy Alleges 'Politically Motivated' Attack

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka state government, alleging that the ongoing controversy surrounding HMT's land in Bengaluru is a politically motivated attempt to derail his efforts to revive the ailing public sector undertaking. Dismissing claims that the site is forest land, the Union Minister asserted that the property legally belongs to HMT and accused state leaders of using the land dispute as a pretext to target him personally.

"Along with my officials, I visited the premises today. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I contested from Mandya because of the insistence of the people there. After I was elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted me into his Cabinet and entrusted me with the Heavy Industries and Steel portfolios," Kumaraswamy told reporters. After taking charge of these ministries, I decided to focus on reviving HMT and other public sector undertakings under the Heavy Industries Ministry. However, when I initiated the revival process, the present Karnataka Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, alleged that this land belongs to the Forest Department, accused HMT of illegally selling land to several people, and said the state government would take back the land. That is why I visited HMT today, to understand the facts regarding the land transactions and any alleged irregularities committed over the years. I gathered information from workers who have been here for the last 30-35 years, as well as from HMT officials and the administration. After collecting all the information, I will decide what action needs to be taken to save HMT.

"HMT is the pride of Karnataka and, indeed, the pride of India. I am working hard to revive this plant. Not just in Bengaluru, but across six locations in the country, HMT factories once functioned successfully. Today, all six units are struggling to survive. That is why I came here today, to collect evidence and understand what is happening before taking further action", He said.

HMT Revival Plans

The current CMD, whom we recently appointed, along with another CMD, has jointly prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Earlier, I also requested Dr. V.K. Saraswat of NITI Aayog to head a committee. The committee studied the issue in detail and submitted recommendations on how all six HMT units could be revived. We are now working based on those recommendations.

"This land belongs entirely to HMT. HMT is the rightful owner. Unfortunately, the state government is not willing to support the revival of this plant. Instead, it is continuously creating obstacles. Now there is no working capacity. Their real target is me. The land is only an excuse. They are attacking me politically", he said.

Karnataka Minister Hits Back

Earlier on July 7, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre hit back at Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy over allegations of forest land encroachment by the Forest Department on HMT land in Bengaluru. Khandre said the central PSU HMT, not the Forest Department, had illegally encroached on non-diversified forest land and sold it to real estate firms.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Now that orders have been issued for the eviction of forest land, there is no scope for any real estate activity here. So Kumaraswamy's allegations don't make any sense."

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy had claimed there is no forest on HMT land, only buildings. Khandre said he had personally visited the area with officials and was welcomed by HMT officials with a bouquet. "If they welcomed me with flowers, how can it be called trespass?" he asked. He added that 280 acres of the land under HMT still have forest-like plantations. Films and serials are shot in the abandoned buildings nearby.

"HMT is illegally using forest land for commercial purposes. It has sold 165 acres for just Rs 300 crore. Kumaraswamy should visit the spot and verify this," he challenged. Calling the HMT forest land "property of 7 crore Kannadigas", Khandre said it is a vital green lung for Bengaluru. "Our goal was to build a large biodiversity park on 444 acres, bigger than Lalbagh and Cubbon Park combined. This was announced publicly. There is no point in Kumaraswamy alleging real estate deals," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)