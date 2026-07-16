A passenger bus carrying 52 people on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban caught fire after a tyre burst. All passengers were safely evacuated due to the prompt response of nearby CRPF personnel. The fire was later extinguished.

A passenger bus travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway caught fire near the Karol area of Ramban district on Thursday evening after one of its tyres burst. All 52 passengers on board, along with the driver and helper, were safely evacuated, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

CRPF's Swift Response

CRPF's 84th Battalion Commandant Vijay Singh Khatana said security personnel stationed nearby responded immediately after the fire broke out. "An incident occurred in Ramban involving a passenger bus that was travelling downhill; a fire broke out in one of its tyres and subsequently spread. A CRPF picket from the 84th Battalion was stationed nearby. They immediately helped the passengers, and all passengers are safe. There were reportedly 52 passengers on board, and all of them are safe... The fire brigade and our water tanker together brought the fire under control. The best part is that no passenger suffered any loss of life or physical injury," Khatana told ANI.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan said the bus was travelling from Baltal to Jammu when the incident occurred. "A bus carrying passengers, which was travelling from Baltal towards Jammu, suddenly caught fire after a tyre burst. All the passengers, along with the driver and helper, are completely safe. We are now shifting the passengers to another vehicle to continue their journey; everyone is safe," Khan said.

Firefighters, assisted by CRPF personnel, brought the blaze under control, while the passengers were shifted to another vehicle to resume their onward journey.

Investigation Launched, Fireman Injured

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Arun Gupta said all passengers were evacuated in time before emergency teams brought the blaze under control. "All passengers managed to exit safely and in time; they were moved to a secure location. Subsequently, fire tenders arrived, and personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, CRPF, district police, and civil volunteers worked hard to extinguish the blaze. The fire was eventually brought under control, though a fireman--Selection Grade Manohar Kumar--sustained injuries during the operation. As of now, there are no reports of injuries or harm to any passengers. A case will be registered, followed by a probe and scientific analysis to determine the cause of the fire," Gupta said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details awaited. (ANI)