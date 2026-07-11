AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visited a Delhi petrol pump to understand the impact of E20 petrol. He claimed vehicle owners reported reduced mileage and mechanical issues, alleging the government's assertions on the fuel were 'blatant lies'.

Kejriwal Slams Government on 'X' After his visit, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to 'X' and voiced problems faced by ordinary people from the ground, stating, "Today, I went to a petrol pump and a service station in Delhi to understand the ground reality. The government is telling blatant lies. E20 petrol is genuinely causing problems in vehicles. Ordinary people are deeply distressed because of ethanol. Almost everyone I spoke to said their vehicles' mileage has dropped, and many have complained about mechanical issues." He added, "For the past few days, I have been observing that anyone in the country who opposes E20-blended petrol is being abused by ministers in this government. They are being called anti nationals, traitors, agents of the petrol lobby, unemployed social activists, and several other names. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such arrogance is not appropriate."The AAP Supremo asserted, "All those who are raising concerns about E20 petrol are distressed by its impact. They are our fellow citizens. They are not traitors. They are patriots. It is wrong to abuse them in this manner. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they should not be insulted like this. We live in a democracy. Listen to what they have to say. It is the government's duty to hear their grievances and address them." Ministry of Petroleum Clarifies Stance on E20 Fuel Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified concerns over the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel and the absence of separate availability of pure petrol, E10 and E20 at retail outlets. The Ministry said maintaining multiple petrol grades across India's fuel distribution network would create significant operational and logistical challenges. It said the transition to E20 followed extensive consultations with automobile manufacturers, testing agencies and other stakeholders, and was based on technical evaluations covering vehicle compatibility, engine performance, emissions and fuel efficiency.According to the Ministry, India's network of over one lakh fuel retail outlets, supported by refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines, is not designed to handle multiple nationwide fuel supply chains simultaneously. The Ministry also said automobile manufacturers had supported the transition after extensive testing and continue to honour warranties for vehicles. Citing field data, it noted that Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older non-E20-certified vehicles, without reporting E20-related issues such as corrosion or abnormal wear. Hero MotoCorp has reported similar findings. E20 Benefits Outweigh Mileage Drop, Says Ministry The Ministry acknowledged that E20 may reduce fuel economy by 3-5 per cent in some vehicles but said the blend offers benefits including higher octane rating, improved combustion, smoother engine performance, cleaner operation and lower lifecycle carbon emissions. It added that the ethanol-blending programme would also reduce crude oil imports, strengthen energy security and support farmers through increased ethanol production. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited a petrol pump and service station in Delhi to interact with ordinary vehicle owners over the impact of E20-blended petrol, alleging that the government's claims about the fuel do not reflect the experiences of consumers. According to a release, he spoke to owners who had come to refuel and to others who had brought their vehicles for repairs to understand the effects of E20 petrol on their vehicles. Citing these interactions, the AAP chief claimed that people consistently reported reduced mileage and mechanical problems after using E20 petrol. He alleged that the government's assertions on E20 were "blatant lies" and that ordinary people were facing difficulties because of ethanol-blended fuel.After his visit, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to 'X' and voiced problems faced by ordinary people from the ground, stating, "Today, I went to a petrol pump and a service station in Delhi to understand the ground reality. The government is telling blatant lies. E20 petrol is genuinely causing problems in vehicles. Ordinary people are deeply distressed because of ethanol. Almost everyone I spoke to said their vehicles' mileage has dropped, and many have complained about mechanical issues." He added, "For the past few days, I have been observing that anyone in the country who opposes E20-blended petrol is being abused by ministers in this government. They are being called anti nationals, traitors, agents of the petrol lobby, unemployed social activists, and several other names. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such arrogance is not appropriate."The AAP Supremo asserted, "All those who are raising concerns about E20 petrol are distressed by its impact. They are our fellow citizens. They are not traitors. They are patriots. It is wrong to abuse them in this manner. I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they should not be insulted like this. We live in a democracy. Listen to what they have to say. It is the government's duty to hear their grievances and address them."Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified concerns over the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel and the absence of separate availability of pure petrol, E10 and E20 at retail outlets. The Ministry said maintaining multiple petrol grades across India's fuel distribution network would create significant operational and logistical challenges. It said the transition to E20 followed extensive consultations with automobile manufacturers, testing agencies and other stakeholders, and was based on technical evaluations covering vehicle compatibility, engine performance, emissions and fuel efficiency.According to the Ministry, India's network of over one lakh fuel retail outlets, supported by refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines, is not designed to handle multiple nationwide fuel supply chains simultaneously. The Ministry also said automobile manufacturers had supported the transition after extensive testing and continue to honour warranties for vehicles. Citing field data, it noted that Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older non-E20-certified vehicles, without reporting E20-related issues such as corrosion or abnormal wear. Hero MotoCorp has reported similar findings.The Ministry acknowledged that E20 may reduce fuel economy by 3-5 per cent in some vehicles but said the blend offers benefits including higher octane rating, improved combustion, smoother engine performance, cleaner operation and lower lifecycle carbon emissions. It added that the ethanol-blending programme would also reduce crude oil imports, strengthen energy security and support farmers through increased ethanol production. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source