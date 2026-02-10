Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has warned Congress leaders to stop making public statements on power-sharing, stating such comments harm the party. He cited party president Mallikarjun Kharge's advice for everyone to 'keep their mouths shut'.

Stop Public Statements on Power-Sharing

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday morning called for all party leaders to stop making public statements regarding power sharing, stating such comments harm the party. He cited party president Mallikarjun Kharge's advice that "it is good if everyone keeps their mouths shut" and urged everyone to follow it. "Mallikarjun Kharge saheb has said that it is good if everyone keeps their mouths shut. We should follow that," said DCM D.K. Shivakumar.

He responded to media queries at his Sadashivanagar residence on Tuesday morning. When asked about the leaders' statements on power sharing, he said, "MLAs, ministers, anyone can make statements in favour of or against me. These statements are statements that harm the party, not statements that do good for the party."

'Every Day is a Difficult Day'

When asked about some Congress leaders saying that you will bring good news, he replied, "Every day is a good day for me, a good life, a good beginning, a day of success, every day is a difficult day. Nothing is easy every day. If we are to solve people's problems, there will always be difficulties, obstacles, and complications. Criticism will keep coming. We have to face criticism. We have to continue our work."

'No Confusion' with Siddaramaiah

When asked about the high command confusion that should be resolved soon, he said, "I do not have any confusion. There may be confusion for others. We know what Siddaramaiah and I have spoken about. We did not talk secretly. All our party leaders have spoken together. It will not benefit anyone if others take tension on this and make statements."

On Disciplinary Notices

On MLA Iqbal Hussain's question that if we speak, they will give us a notice, why won't they give us a notice if Yathindra speaks, he said, "Let's ask the high command about this."

Delhi Visit for AICC Meeting

When asked if he had said that he would meet the high command leaders, he said, "After going to Delhi, I will meet all the leaders, whoever I can find. The Parliament session is going on. If I have time, I will definitely meet them."

"There is a meeting in the AICC today at 4 pm. Various elections and the political situation will be discussed. Election dates are likely to be announced. That is why I have been called for a discussion. I am going," he said.

"I went to Kerala, and then I have to go to Assam too. I had requested that I would not be able to come to the Chief Minister because there is a budget meeting today. I held a budget meeting with the officials on Monday. They will explain everything. I will come and talk to them later," he said. (ANI)