The Rudraprayag administration has deployed officers and established relief camps on the Kedarnath Yatra route. Measures include mandatory handlers for horses and mules to prevent pilgrim injuries and ensure a safe, organised pilgrimage.

The Rudraprayag administration has deployed all sector officers and established relief camps on the route of the Kedarnath Yatra to avoid difficulties and injuries caused by the horses and mules on the trekking route.

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During the Kedarnath Yatra, the operation of horses and mules plays a crucial role. However, on the trekking route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath, the large number of these animals often creates difficulties for pilgrims. When too many horses and mules move together, pedestrians sometimes get injured.

New Rules to Ensure Safety

To manage the situation, the district administration has taken several important measures. It has been made mandatory for each horse to have a handler (assistant) accompanying it, ensuring the safety of pilgrims and preventing any disorder.

Official Response and Monitoring

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra told ANI, "Because the track route is the same for horses, mules and pedestrians, we have deployed all sector officers to address this issue. Medical relief points are available for the public, and seating arrangements are available at various locations. Separate checkpoints are in place to check the health of horses and mules. Officers are deployed to check if any horse or mule is travelling without a handler. The administration is fully committed to creating a better system."

The administration stated that continuous monitoring is being carried out to make the pilgrimage safe and well-organised, so that devotees face minimal inconvenience.

Char Dham Yatra and Police Arrangements

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines.

The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

The Uttarakhand Police have made multi-layered arrangements to ensure the safety, smooth movement, and well-organised management of pilgrims visiting the shrines.

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Rudraprayag), Niharika Tomar, inspected the Kedarnath pedestrian route on foot to assess the arrangements on the ground. (ANI)