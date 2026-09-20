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West Bengal Weather Alert: Kolkata Under Yellow Alert, Heavy Rain Ahead Amid Deep Depression
The weather office is tracking a system over the North Andaman Sea, which may turn into a deep depression. A yellow alert is in place for Kolkata and Bengal districts, with thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds expected today also.
More Rain Expected Across West Bengal And East India
The weather department predicts more rain across Gangetic West Bengal and large parts of East India in the coming days. Kolkata does not face any direct cyclone threat at this moment.
North Andaman Sea System May Become Deep Depression
The North Andaman Sea low-pressure area will likely become a deep depression by September 22. Meteorologists are currently monitoring its movement towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Monsoon Trough To Bring Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds
The weather office will share a clearer picture in the next 24 to 48 hours. The active monsoon trough will keep the skies cloudy and bring spells of rain. People can expect thunderstorms along with strong, gusty winds.
No Direct Cyclone Threat To West Bengal For Now
West Bengal does not face any direct cyclone strike right now. The upcoming weather situation depends entirely on how much strength the system gathers over the next two days. The scenario might change if the depression intensifies further.
Heavy Rain Likely Across Bengal, Jharkhand And Sikkim
The depression will trigger moderate to heavy rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Sikkim. The system might move towards the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts if it gains strength around September 21.
Odisha-Andhra Coasts May See Intense Rainfall, Landfall Risk
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will witness intense rainfall due to this weather system. The depression is heading towards the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts. The system will likely make landfall in these coastal areas around September 23.
Low-Pressure Area Over North Andaman Sea May Strengthen
A low-pressure area has already formed over the North Andaman Sea. The weather department expects this system to grow stronger over the next few days. It could turn into a deep depression by September 21.
Deep Depression May Move Towards West-Central Bay Of Bengal
The deep depression will likely move towards the west-central Bay of Bengal around September 22. The South Bengal districts will experience scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds today.
Yellow Alert For Kolkata, South Bengal; Gusty Winds Likely
The Met department has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and several South Bengal districts until Sunday. Gusty winds will blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Bengal does not face any direct cyclone threat according to the current forecast.
Rain May Increase; Carry Umbrellas And Raincoats
The depression will definitely increase the rainfall in the region. You should carry your umbrellas and raincoats before stepping out of the house today.
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