Ahead of the Kedarnath Dham gates opening, Rudraprayag police have banned mobile phones, drones, and cameras for videography inside the temple premises. The move aims to maintain the sanctity and dignity of the sacred site during the pilgrimage.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said on Tuesday that the administration has tightened security and management arrangements in Kedarnath Dham during the pilgrimage season. She said that the use of mobile phones, drones, or any cameras for videography has been completely banned within the temple premises.

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Mobile Use and Reels Prohibited

"The gates of Kedarnath Dham are opening on April 22 at 8:00 AM. The 'Doli' (palanquin) has already arrived here, and along with it, a large number of devotees have also come. In accordance with the guidelines issued this time, making any kind of reels or videography in the temple courtyard is prohibited. The use of mobile phones within our perimeter is also prohibited," SP Tomar told ANI.

The official further said that a mobile counter and locker system has also been established by the temple administration.

"I would like to appeal to all devotees not to do any kind of videography or make reels in the temple premises so that its dignity and sanctity are maintained," SP Niharika Tomar said.

Action Against Unauthorised Drones

"Along with this, flying drones without permission is also prohibited here. Today, we have taken action against two drones that were being flown unauthorised. This will continue in the future as well. Therefore, I would request and appeal to everyone not to engage in such unauthorised activities for the sake of the security and sanctity of the Dham," the official said.

Char Dham Yatra Commences

The administration has urged devotees to follow the rules and help maintain the sanctity of the temple premises.

With the Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya), record numbers of pilgrims have already gathered at the base camps. Despite the festive air, authorities have issued advisories for devotees to carry heavy woollens, as temperatures remain near freezing due to the recent snow.

As the sun rises on April 22, the echoing sound of conch shells and chants of "Kedar Baba Ki Jai" will mark the end of the six-month winter hiatus, reopening one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites to the world.