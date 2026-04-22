The sacred doors of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees with full rituals. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended, offering the first prayer for PM Modi and praying for the state's prosperity amid thousands of joyous pilgrims.

A remarkable confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality was witnessed today at Kedarnath Dham as the sacred doors of Lord Kedarnath were ceremonially opened for devotees amid full rituals and traditions.

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On this auspicious occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the shrine and participated in the prayers.

Marking the opening of the temple, Chief Minister Dhami performed special prayers with Vedic chants and complete rituals. During the ceremony, he took a solemn pledge and offered the first prayer in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He prayed to Lord Shiva for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state.

Thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad gathered at Kedarnath Dham to witness the historic moment. As the temple doors opened, the premises resonated with chants of "Har Har Mahadev," creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere. The devotees' faces reflected immense faith and joy.

CM Dhami Reaffirms Commitment to Safe Pilgrimage

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that Kedarnath Dham, along with the Char Dham, represents the spiritual identity of Uttarakhand. He reaffirmed that the state government is fully committed to ensuring a safe, smooth, and well-organised pilgrimage experience for all devotees. He added that he is personally reviewing arrangements regularly to ensure that no pilgrim faces inconvenience.

Focus on Pilgrim Facilities and Arrangements

The Chief Minister also directed officials to maintain high standards in travel routes, healthcare services, drinking water, cleanliness, and security arrangements. He emphasised that, given the increasing number of pilgrims, all necessary preparations must be completed on time.

Extending his best wishes on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the blessings of Baba Kedarnath remain with everyone and that Uttarakhand continues to progress on the path of development.

Temple Committee Welcomes Devotees

The Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Hemant Dwivedi, urged devotees to visit and seek the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrinath as the portals of the world-famous Kedarnath Temple opened.