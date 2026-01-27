AICC's KC Venugopal led a review of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, setting deadlines of 15, 30, and 60 days for forming District, Block, and Booth level committees, respectively, to strengthen the party's organisational structure from the ground up.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal presided over a detailed review meeting at Indira Bhawan with General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents from the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (SSA) states.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Directives for Committee Formation

During the meeting on Monday, Venugopal directed the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to complete the formation of District Congress Committees (DCCs) within 15 days, Block Committees within 30 days and Mandal, Gram Panchayat, along with Booth Level Committees within 60 days. The instructions also emphasised ensuring proper representation for all communities, including SC, ST, OBC, and minority groups, and organising training programmes at both district and block levels.

SSA Progress and Next Phase

Under the SSA initiative, DCC Presidents have already been appointed in 14 states, covering a total of 525 DCCs, while the process has been formally announced in six additional states.

Sharing updates on X, Venugopal wrote, "Held a detailed and productive meeting today at Indira Bhawan with the General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents from states where DCC Presidents have been appointed under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan," he wrote.

"As of now, the appointment of DCC Presidents under SSA has been successfully completed in 14 states, with 525 new DCC Presidents appointed. The process has also been formally announced in six more states, marking the next phase of organisational strengthening," he added.

"We issued clear directions to PCCs to complete the formation of DCC committees within 15 days, Block Committees within 30 days, and Mandal, Gram Panchayat & Booth Level Committees within 60 days, while ensuring proper representation to all communities - especially for SC, ST, OBC & Minorities. They have also been instructed to hold training programmes at the District and Block levels," the post stated.

'Building a People-Oriented Organisation'

Venugopal also highlighted the centrality of SSA in building a robust organisational structure, stating, "Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan remains central to building a strong, active and people-oriented organisation from the ground up."

Leaders Laud Organisational Focus

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mahesh Kumar Goud said these meetings strengthen the organisation and informed about the given directions. "These meetings happen every month to strengthen the organisation from the village level to the district level. We have been advised of some measures to take up in the coming 3 months... Before this, we will conclude appointments from the village to the DCC level along with BLS...," Kumar told ANI.

Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila said the discussion in the meeting centred on the organisation's growth. "It was about organisational strengthening... Most of the district presidents in the party have been appointed. The whole discussion was about how to take it up from there, down to the booth level...," she said. (ANI)