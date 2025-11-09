Jubi, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois K9 sniffer dog, died after over 7 years of service at Kaziranga National Park. She was instrumental in numerous anti-poaching and crime-fighting operations, earning praise from officials and her handler.

Jubi, an eight-year-old member of Aaranyak's K9 Sniffer Dog Squad, died on November 7 after years of outstanding service to the authority in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) in combating wildlife crime, including poaching. Jubi, a Belgian Malinois dog, was born in 2017. She was stationed at Bagori Range of Kaziranga National Park for over 7 years with her handler, Sanatan Mali.

Tributes Pour in for K9 Hero

"Salute to our Braveheart for tireless service in protecting the park. Your keen nose and loyal heart kept wildlife safe and guarded our sanctuary. May you find peace and joy in your happy hunting grounds. Forever remembered, forever missed," said Field Director of KNP&TR, Dr Sonali Ghosh, while condoling the demise of Jubi. Jubi's death has left a big void in Aaranyak's K9 Squad and the entire Aaranyak team in grief. "Jubi was one of our most skilled and energetic K9 members for the past 8 years, and her sudden loss is heart-wrenching," said Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, passionate conservation scientist and Executive Director of Aaranyak.

Jubi was equipped to track poachers and sniff out wildlife parts during investigations into wildlife crime cases. She was well appreciated for her efficient role in anti-poaching and anti-crime operations, particularly in the Kaziranga National Park area, and assisted in solving many cases, undertaking enormous numbers of patrolling operations. She was supported by the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) in collaboration with Aaranyak and Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Her handler, Sanatan Mali, said, "I have lost my companion, a loyal, skilled and brave companion. K9 Jubi may be gone, but her services, bravery, loyalty and memories will be cherished and forever will be in the heart."

Jubi's Key Accomplishments

K9 Jubi's key accomplishments include helping the forest patrol team locate a poacher's residence and nabbing the poacher in the Agoratoli region in 2018. In 2018, Jubi assisted the police patrol team in identifying and apprehending the primary perpetrator of a murder case in the Geleki neighbourhood close to Kaziranga. In 2019, she helped the police patrol team catch a burglar close to Bagori Range. Assisted police patrol in detaining a thief and recovering money and valuable assets in the Bagori area in 2020. In 2023, she helped the forest patrol team locate a poacher's house and detain poachers near the Burapahar area. The Belgian malinois also assisted the forest patrol team in two major operations against rhino poachers in Kaziranga National Park and the Tiger Reserve 2025.

This year, on 26 January, Jubi took part in a Dog Parade at Bagori Range with the other K9 sniffer dogs deployed in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on the occasion of India's Republic Day.

The team of Aaranyak and the entire staff of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will always remain grateful to Jubi for her outstanding services.