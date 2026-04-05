A fierce political contest is brewing in Kazhakkoottam for the Keralam Assembly elections. The constituency is set for a high-voltage three-cornered fight between CPI(M)'s Kadakampally Surendran, BJP's V Muraleedharan, and Congress's Sarathchandra Prasad.

A fierce political contest is brewing in Kazhakkoottam as CPI(M)'s Kadakampally Surendran faces off against BJP's V Muraleedharan, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched battles in the Keralam Assembly elections. With the Congress also fielding Advocate Sarathchandra Prasad, the constituency is gearing up for a high-voltage three-cornered fight that could redefine its political trajectory.

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Kazhakkoottam, constituency number 132, is a general seat in Thiruvananthapuram and forms part of the state's 140 constituencies in Keralam Legislative Assembly. With its mix of urban growth and political awareness, the seat has emerged as a key battleground where the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF, the NDA-led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress (INC) compete fiercely for dominance.

The Candidates and Past Results

Kadakampally Surendran, a senior CPI(M) leader and former Minister for Co-operation, Tourism, and Devaswom, has built a strong base in the constituency over decades. First elected from Kazhakkoottam in 1996, he has remained a prominent figure in Keralam politics, also serving as CPI(M)'s Thiruvananthapuram district secretary for nearly a decade. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Surendran registered a commanding victory, securing 63,690 votes (46.3%) and defeating the BJP's Shobha Surendran by a margin of 23,497 votes (17.1%). The election saw a turnout of 76.32%, reflecting steady voter participation.

This time, the BJP has fielded V Muraleedharan, a seasoned national leader and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs. Having previously contested from the same seat in 2016, where he secured 42,732 votes (32.1%) but lost by 7,347 votes, Muraleedharan is aiming for a comeback. Calling the election "a decisive battle," Muraleedharan said, "This election is going to be a very decisive battle for the BJP... I'm sure this will become a milestone in the history of Kerala politics." He added that voters may move away from the traditional LDF-UDF cycle, asserting, "It is definitely a three-way fight."

The Congress, represented by Advocate Sarathchandra Prasad, adds another layer of complexity to the contest. Historically, the party has had a strong presence in the constituency, making it far from a straightforward bipolar contest. In 2016, Kadakampally Surendran won by a relatively narrow margin of 7,347 votes (5.5%), polling 50,079 votes (37.6%). BJP's V Muraleedharan finished second, while Congress candidate MA Vaheed secured 29% of the vote share. However, by 2021, the CPI(M) leader significantly expanded his lead, turning the constituency into a relative stronghold--at least for now.

Controversies and Campaign Plank

The upcoming election also unfolds against the backdrop of recent controversies. Kadakampally Surendran has been involved in legal proceedings related to the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case and has filed a defamation suit against Opposition leader VD Satheesan over remarks made against him. Despite this, he remains confident and is actively campaigning on a development plank.

Kazhakkoottam is no longer just another constituency--it is a microcosm of Keralam's evolving political landscape. With a powerful incumbent, a determined BJP challenger, and a resilient Congress presence, the stage is set for a gripping electoral battle. As campaigning intensifies, the big question remains: can Kadakampally Surendran retain his dominance, or will V Muraleedharan script a breakthrough moment for the BJP in Keralam's capital region?

Election Schedule and Political Alliances

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

The UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress. (ANI)