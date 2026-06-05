Abhilash Gopinathan, State Legal Convener of BJYM Tamil Nadu, resigned from the BJP. He quit his post and the party's primary membership, stating his conviction to follow the path and vision of former state BJP chief K Annamalai.

BJYM leader resigns following Annamalai's exit

Abhilash Gopinathan on Friday resigned from the post of State Legal Convener of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tamil Nadu, and also quit the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party with immediate effect following K Annamalai's resignation.

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In his resignation letter, Gopinathan said his decision was influenced by his belief in the leadership and vision of former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai. "My decision is driven by my conviction to follow the path and vision of K Annamalai, whose leadership, integrity, and commitment to public life inspired me to enter politics and continue to influence my political journey," the resignation letter read.

'We will stand very strong with our leader'

Speaking to ANI, Gopinathan said young party workers looked up to Annamalai as a leader and were committed to supporting him. "We are youngsters who are looking up to a leader like Annamalai. When he takes such a decision, it is our duty to contribute to this movement and to go along with him, whatever challenges it may be. So, this is the time that we have come together, and we will stand very strong with our leader...I had joined the party in 2021 only after the inspiration of Annamalai," he said. "Now that he has taken this stand, we also want to travel along with him. It is a fact that Tamil Nadu is going to see a massive change, positive politics," Gopinathan added.

Annamalai cites difference in views

This came after BJP President Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation from the primary membership of the party today. In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for the unwavering support over the years. He reasoned that different views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step out of the party. "I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time. After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu," he said. (ANI)