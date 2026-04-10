Telangana Jagruthi's K Kavitha and Congress's V Hanumantha Rao voiced strong objections to the Women's Reservation Bill amendment, demanding a subquota for OBC women and criticizing the use of the 2011 census for implementation.

Kavitha demands OBC subquota, calls for public draft

Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Thursday voiced strong objections to the Union government's approach to the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that there should be subquota for OBC women. Speaking to reporters, Kavitha said also said that the proposed bills should be put in the public domain.

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Criticism over 2011 census use

"In 2023, when the Women's Reservation Bill was passed, we were hoping that it would be applied to the then Union elections and also after that state elections came, it was never applied. As a result, women of India have lost that opportunity. Now suddenly Union government has decided that retrospectively, the 2011 census will be applied to the Women's Reservation Bill. I don't believe it is fair, she said.

Kavitha said the government should have waited for a year for results of latest Census. "In 2027, the latest census results have to come out. Even in the latest census, the OBC column has to be given. OBC census is to be separately demarcated because then it will lead to OBC women getting a reservation in the women's bill. Without giving OBC women their due quota, this entire exercise and this entire women's reservation bill will only deprive more than 50 % of the OBC women of getting a chance to get into politics. So we do not accept this. We also demand that whatever draft bill was passed today in the cabinet should be immediately put out on the website for public perusal," she said.

"Otherwise, whatever you want to do, will not yield a very good discussion or debate," she added.

Congress echoes OBC quota concerns

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has also raised concerns over the proposed amendments to the existing Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, questioning the lack of provisions for women from backward sections, particularly OBC communities. "The Cabinet decided to grant women a share in power, and this decision is based on the 2011 census data. However, there is no provision for the OBC, but it must be included. The government is not even paying attention to the OBC issue in this context," he said.

Proposed Legislative Changes

The proposed changes woulld take the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to around 816, with nearly one-third reserved for women. The legislation, along with a Delimitation Bill, is expected to be introduced as Constitutional amendments. (ANI)