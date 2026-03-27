Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha Kalvakuntla announced the launch of her political party on April 25, 2026. The party will prioritize 'Sarvodaya Telangana' to address the failures of successive governments in providing jobs, water, and funds.

Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha Kalvakuntla announced the launch of her political party on Friday during a press conference at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Nizamabad. The party's agenda will prioritize 'Sarvodaya Telangana,' aiming for progress and development across the region. Coined by Mahatma Gandhi, the word "Sarvodaya" means universal upliftment or welfare for all.

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A New Era for Telangana Politics

Shedding light on the suffering of the people of Telangana, she said, "In 12 years, we still haven't been able to secure the 'Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu' or 'Water, Funds and Jobs' that we fought for. From farmers to industrialists, from the youth to the elderly, from SCs & STs to BCs, from Sikhs to Muslims to Christians to other minority communities, the list is endless. Every single section of the society is suffering and successive governments have failed to cater to the needs and aspirations of the people of Telangana." "Women continue to suffer due to the lack of representation and targeted solutions to their problems. All of these sections are being treated as mere vote banks. We've seen enough parties with men at the helm of affairs. As a 'Telangana Adabidda', or 'Daughter of Telangana', I firmly believe that there is a need for a new and inclusive political force led by a woman to achieve 'Sarvodaya Telangana'. With the blessings of the people of the state, I will be launching my party on the 25th of April, 2026, at Advaya Conventions in Medchal at 10:00 am, and this will mark the beginning of a new era in Telangana politics," Kavitha further said.

Service Rendered by Telangana Jagruthi

Elaborating on the service rendered by Telangana Jagruthi over the course of the last two decades, she said, "Telangana Jagruthi is one organisation that has fought for every section of society, even for those sections which were never roped in by any other entity. Including numerically inferior communities like Sikhs and Christians, we had and will continue to have dedicated wings that will be aimed at addressing the respective problems of these communities. Jagruthi went to the extent of giving 2500 as a pension to families of nearly 300 farmers who died by suicide between 2014 and 2018. During Covid, we helped scores of thousands of families. Irrespective of how small or big the issue, Jagruthi has always fought for the people, even during the BRS regime," said Kavitha.

An Appeal to the Youth

She said, "Politics is our job. It isn't rocket science. Even if it is, it is imperative and important that we decode and understand the system. It impacts every aspect of our lives. I appeal to the youngsters of Telangana. Please do not steer away from politics. Get involved and change politics instead. You have to be in a political party or inside the system to do that. I invite all the youngsters to join our party. Together, we will change the future of Telangana. We cannot depend on others to do this. We will have to do it ourselves." (ANI)