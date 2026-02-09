The second Sarthal Winter Festival successfully drew thousands to Kathua's Sarthal Valley, promoting tourism in the region. The event featured renowned artists and cultural performances, aiming to establish Sarthal as a major winter destination.

In a major push to promote tourism and highlight the rich natural and cultural heritage of the region, the Tourism Department, in collaboration with the District Administration Kathua and the Bani-Basohli Development Authority (BBDA), successfully organised the second edition of the Sarthal Winter Festival in the breathtaking Sarthal Valley of Bani Subdivision.

Sarthal is the most beautiful tourist destination in the Bani subdivision of Kathua district, known for its snow-covered meadows, dense forests and breathtaking natural beauty. The festival was inaugurated by MLA Bani, Rameshwar Singh in the presence of a massive gathering, as thousands of tourists and locals thronged the snow-laden valley to witness and participate in the celebrations, turning Sarthal into a vibrant winter carnival.

Musical and Cultural Extravaganza

The event witnessed spellbinding performances by internationally acclaimed singer Sonali Dogra and renowned folk artist Bishan Dass, who mesmerised the audience with a powerful fusion of Dogri, Hindi and Punjabi folk music. Their energetic and soulful renditions created a festive atmosphere and left the crowd enthralled.

Boosting Sarthal's Tourism Potential

Addressing the gathering, MLA Rameshwar Singh said that the Sarthal Winter Festival has been a long-standing aspiration of the people of Bani, as the region holds vast untapped tourism potential. He stated that Sarthal has the potential to become a major winter destination, comparable to Gulmarg, with scenic landscapes that rival the best in the country. The MLA appreciated the District Administration, Kathua and Bani Subdivisions, for ensuring seamless logistics and arrangements, and lauded the performances of Sonali Dogra, Bishan Dass, and local artists for adding colour, diversity, and vibrancy to the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, described Sarthal as a unique and iconic destination that perfectly blends pristine natural beauty with the charm of snowfall, making it one of the most promising winter tourism destinations in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Winter Festival aims to reconnect people with their cultural roots in nature while promoting sustainable tourism and creating livelihood opportunities for the local population. The Deputy Commissioner commended the coordinated efforts of all stakeholder departments and assured that the administration remains fully committed to organising more such events to firmly establish Sarthal Valley on the winter tourism map of the Union Territory.

Showcasing Local Talent and Cuisine

The festival also showcased vibrant cultural performances by local youth, providing them with a significant platform to showcase their talent. Stalls serving traditional Pahadi cuisine gave visitors an authentic taste of the region's culinary heritage, while various recreational activities amid snow-covered mountains further added to the festive charm.

Among those present on the occasion were ADDC Surinder Mohan Sharma, CEO BBDA Babu Ram, CPO Ranjeet Thakur, Deputy Director Tourism Savita Chouhan, Deputy Director Tourism Mamta Sharma, SDM Bani Sandeep Kumar, Tehsildar Pradhyman Attri, Assistant Director Samba-Kathua Dr. Rajesh Raina, Assistant Director Jammu Vishal Sadotra, Accounts Officer Dr. Annie Jamwal, along with other senior officers and dignitaries.