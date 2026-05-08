Actor Kasthuri Shankar defended Governor Arlekar's decision to ask TVK to prove its majority, calling it lawful. She termed Vijay's win a 'vote against misrule' as the TVK, short of a majority, seeks support from CPI and VCK to form a government.

Governor states TVK lacks majority Her remarks come after Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, earlier today, said that TVK does not have the required majority support in the state Assembly to form the government.As per the official release by Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, "Thiru Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, has invited Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. President, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, today (May 7) to Lok Bhavan, Chennai.""During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established," the statement read. TVK seeks support to reach majority TVK has staked a claim to form the government with the support of Congress MLAs. However, the alliance remains short of the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly.Meanwhile, TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu.Speaking with the media, Nirmal Kumar said that the VCK and CPI will both hold internal meetings over extending support to TVK and will provide the answer afterwards. He further said that the party does not intend to approach any NDA parties, stressing that TVK's fundamental that every allied party that people voted for should "have a role in government."Earlier, CPI leader Veerapandiyan confirmed that Vijay had written to the Communist Party of India seeking support to form a "progressive government." He added that an emergency state executive committee meeting has been called for Friday to discuss the matter and take a final decision on extending support. VCK chief weighs in Earlier, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to invite TVK Chief Vijay to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house.Speaking to regional media, the VCK chief further alleged that the BJP was interfering in state politics and creating confusion. Thirumavalavan further said his party would soon decide on its stand after having received a letter from Vijay asking for support.TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, while Congress won five, taking the tally of the newly brewing alliance to 112. The TVK-led potential coalition still falls five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor Kasthuri Shankar on Thursday said that Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was "sticking to the safest points of the law" for asking TVK to prove support from the majority in the Assembly. Speaking with ANI, the actor lauded Vijay's resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, calling it a "vote against the misrule." He further defended the Governor's move, while stating that no party wants to go for a re-election in Tamil Nadu. "Congratulations to Vijay and the TVK for this resounding mandate that the people of Tamil Nadu have given him. It is not just a vote for Vijay, it's also a vote against the misrule... I think the governor is sticking to the safest points of the law and the safest elements of the Constitution. Nobody wants another election to happen in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK and anybody who lost, including the Congress," she said.Her remarks come after Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, earlier today, said that TVK does not have the required majority support in the state Assembly to form the government.As per the official release by Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, "Thiru Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, has invited Thiru C. Joseph Vijay. President, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, today (May 7) to Lok Bhavan, Chennai.""During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established," the statement read.TVK has staked a claim to form the government with the support of Congress MLAs. However, the alliance remains short of the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly.Meanwhile, TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu.Speaking with the media, Nirmal Kumar said that the VCK and CPI will both hold internal meetings over extending support to TVK and will provide the answer afterwards. He further said that the party does not intend to approach any NDA parties, stressing that TVK's fundamental that every allied party that people voted for should "have a role in government."Earlier, CPI leader Veerapandiyan confirmed that Vijay had written to the Communist Party of India seeking support to form a "progressive government." He added that an emergency state executive committee meeting has been called for Friday to discuss the matter and take a final decision on extending support.Earlier, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to invite TVK Chief Vijay to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house.Speaking to regional media, the VCK chief further alleged that the BJP was interfering in state politics and creating confusion. Thirumavalavan further said his party would soon decide on its stand after having received a letter from Vijay asking for support.TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, while Congress won five, taking the tally of the newly brewing alliance to 112. The TVK-led potential coalition still falls five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source