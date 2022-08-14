Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmir's first multiplex to open in Srinagar in September

    The multiplex's owner, Vijay Dhar, stated that there would be three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The cinema hall is being developed in collaboration with renowned theatre chain INOX. 
     

    Kashmirs first multiplex to open in Srinagar in September - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    Film buffs in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest films on the big screen in September when the Valley's first multiplex opens in the Sonawar area.

    While talking to PTI, Vijay Dhar, the multiplex owner, said there will be three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats. The cinema hall is being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX. Also, INOX will be responsible for the property's operations and management.

    Dhar, who also runs the Delhi Public School in Athwajan on the city's outskirts, said the multiplex would open early next month.

    "It will open in early September. Two of the three theatres will be operational first, with the third opening in October," he explained.

    Dhar added that 90 per cent of the work is finished, and only a few finishing touches remain before the multiplex opens to the public.

    Further, he added that cutting-edge facilities, including the latest sound system, will be installed at the property.

    It will house several food courts, where Dhar intends to promote local cuisine. The entrepreneur also stated that a gaming zone would later be added to the multiplex. 

    "The plan is to restore the Valley's cinema, providing entertainment for the next generation. It will keep them safe from danger," he added.

    The multiplex building has come up at the site of Broadway, which was once considered one of the best single-screen theatres in north India. It is located in a high-security zone next to the Indian Army's 15 Corps headquarters.

    There were nearly a dozen standalone cinema halls in the Valley until the late 1980s; however, they were forced to close due to threats from two militant groups.

    The authorities attempted to reopen some of the theatres in the late 1990s, but the efforts cropped when militants carried out a deadly grenade attack on Regal Cinema in the heart of Lal Chowk in September 1999.

    Two other cinemas, Neelam and Broadway, had opened their doors to customers but had to close again due to poor response.

    Last year, the government announced a new film policy to help the region's film industry grow, including forming a film development council and reopening closed cinema halls.

    The policy, unveiled at a star-studded event attended by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, aims to make Jammu and Kashmir the filmmakers' first choice for filming locations.

    The Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) has launched several initiatives to position the Union territory as a premier location for filming and producing all feature and non-feature films, digital content, and television shows.

    The new film policy has sparked hope among local artists, who hope it will create job opportunities for them and rekindle old connections with Bollywood when filmmakers visit the Valley's beautiful locations.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: KT Jaleel withdraws controversial 'Azad Kashmir' remark; says he was misinterpreted

    Also Read: KT Jaleel pities those who don't understand "Azad Kashmir" in double inverted commas

    Also Read: J&K government sacks 4 employees including son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad India has PM who is willing to do what needs to be done

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'India has a PM who is willing to do what needs to be done'

    Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year? - adt

    Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year?

    Dalit boy dies in Rajasthan after teacher thrashed him for touching water pot; demand for strict action - adt

    Dalit boy dies in Rajasthan after teacher thrashed him for touching water pot; demand for strict action

    Recent Stories

    OJEE Counselling 2022: Deadline to register for 2nd special OJEE ends today; know how to apply - adt

    OJEE Counselling 2022: Deadline to register for 2nd special OJEE ends today; know how to apply

    La Liga 2022-23: Had generated a lot of expectations - Xavi after Barcelona goalless draw to Rayo Vallecano-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Had generated a lot of expectations' - Xavi after Barcelona's draw to Vallecano

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said RBA

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said

    HOT Video Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua romantic song Joban Daba Di Raja ji goes viral RBA

    HOT Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua’s romantic song 'Joban Daba Di Raja ji' goes viral (WATCH)

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur has started to go on the right path - Antonio Conte ahead of Chelsea clash-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham has started to go on the right path' - Conte ahead of Chelsea clash

    Recent Videos

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon