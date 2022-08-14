Kashmir's first multiplex to open in Srinagar in September

The multiplex's owner, Vijay Dhar, stated that there would be three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The cinema hall is being developed in collaboration with renowned theatre chain INOX.

Film buffs in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest films on the big screen in September when the Valley's first multiplex opens in the Sonawar area.

While talking to PTI, Vijay Dhar, the multiplex owner, said there will be three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats. The cinema hall is being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX. Also, INOX will be responsible for the property's operations and management.

Dhar, who also runs the Delhi Public School in Athwajan on the city's outskirts, said the multiplex would open early next month.

"It will open in early September. Two of the three theatres will be operational first, with the third opening in October," he explained.

Dhar added that 90 per cent of the work is finished, and only a few finishing touches remain before the multiplex opens to the public.

Further, he added that cutting-edge facilities, including the latest sound system, will be installed at the property.

It will house several food courts, where Dhar intends to promote local cuisine. The entrepreneur also stated that a gaming zone would later be added to the multiplex.

"The plan is to restore the Valley's cinema, providing entertainment for the next generation. It will keep them safe from danger," he added.

The multiplex building has come up at the site of Broadway, which was once considered one of the best single-screen theatres in north India. It is located in a high-security zone next to the Indian Army's 15 Corps headquarters.

There were nearly a dozen standalone cinema halls in the Valley until the late 1980s; however, they were forced to close due to threats from two militant groups.

The authorities attempted to reopen some of the theatres in the late 1990s, but the efforts cropped when militants carried out a deadly grenade attack on Regal Cinema in the heart of Lal Chowk in September 1999.

Two other cinemas, Neelam and Broadway, had opened their doors to customers but had to close again due to poor response.

Last year, the government announced a new film policy to help the region's film industry grow, including forming a film development council and reopening closed cinema halls.

The policy, unveiled at a star-studded event attended by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, aims to make Jammu and Kashmir the filmmakers' first choice for filming locations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) has launched several initiatives to position the Union territory as a premier location for filming and producing all feature and non-feature films, digital content, and television shows.

The new film policy has sparked hope among local artists, who hope it will create job opportunities for them and rekindle old connections with Bollywood when filmmakers visit the Valley's beautiful locations.

