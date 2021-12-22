  • Facebook
    Kashmiris brace for harsh winter as 40-day Chillai Kalan phase begins

    Kashmir officially entered the 40-day 'Chillai Kalan' phase on Tuesday with temperatures remaining under the sub-zero levels.

    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 8:21 AM IST
    Kashmir officially entered the 40-day 'Chillai Kalan' phase on Tuesday with temperatures remaining under the sub-zero levels. While Srinagar recorded a temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, at the world-famous resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the mercury settled at minus 5 degrees Celsius.

    For the uninitiated, in Jammu and Kashmir, the winter is experienced in three phases. The first phase is known as the 'Chillai Kalan' or big winter, which lasts for 40 days. The second phase, known as 'Chillai Khurd, lasts 20 days. In this 20-day period, the snow starts to melt. And the third phase, the ‘Chillai bacha’ or short winter remains for 10 more days where the rains bring along the expectation of spring season. The freezing cold for the first 40 days keeps people indoors. In the next 20 days, the snow begins to melt and in the last ten days, along with the rains, the arrival of spring is predicted.

    During Chillai Kalan, Kashmiris normally remain indoors. They stock up their provisions, including fuel and firewood, before the snow starts falling, the water in lakes and rivers starts freezing and large parts of Kashmir are shrouded in dense fog and mist.

    Some local media reports, citing meteorological officials, said that this year the mercury could plummet to minus 14 degrees Celsius in some parts. That would be a record-breaking weather phenomenon, but at the same time, it will increase the hardships of the Kashmiris during the Chillai Kalan phase.

    According to the meteorological department, due to a feeble western disturbance, Jammu and Kashmir could see cloudy weather with chances of light snowfall at scattered places in higher reaches till December 24. However,  J&K could witness a greater intensity snow spell from December 26 evening till December 28 forenoon. The snowfall activity will peak on December 27. 

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 8:23 AM IST
