    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign, which was meticulously tracked down by the intelligence agencies and the I&B ministry, involved the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) operating from Pakistan.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    In a major crackdown on the online anti-India hate campaign, India's Information and Broadcasting Ministry has shut down 20 channels on YouTube and two websites that were being operated from Pakistan and were indulging his spreading propaganda against India and generating fake news on the Internet.

    The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign, which was meticulously tracked down by the intelligence agencies and the I&B ministry, involved the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) operating from Pakistan. The NPG comprised a network of YouTube channels and some standalone channels. 

    Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels. The YouTube channels and web portals were part of a disinformation network that was spreading fake news on many sensitive subjects related to India. The Pakistan-based channels used the YouTube platform to share divisive content on subjects like farm laws, Chinese faceoff with India, Kashmir, Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat, minorities in India and Ram Mandir

    These YouTube channels also shared propaganda material on topics like protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Attempts were made to peddle fake narratives to incite the minorities against the Indian government. Intelligence agencies also noted how these YouTube channels were engaged in posting content that was aimed at undermining the democratic process of the upcoming elections.

    The government, in a statement, said that action was initiated using emergency powers under Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to secure the information space in India. The use of the emergency powers was necessitated by the fact that mostly the content dealt with subjects that are sensitive from the viewpoint of national security and are factually incorrect. Besides, there was also confirmation that the coordinated disinformation network (similar to Naya Pakistan Group) was being operated from Pakistan. 

    The YouTube channels that have been blocked are:

    The Punch Line

    InternationalWeb News

    Khalsa TV

    The Naked Truth

    News24

    48 News

    Fictional

    Historical Facts

    Punjab Viral

    Naya Pakistan Global 

    Cover Story

    Go Global eCommerce

    Junaid Haleem Official

    Tayyab Hanif

    Zain Ali Official

    Mohsin Rajput

    Kaneez Fatima

    Sadaf Durrani

    Mian Imran Ahmad

    Najam Ul Hassan Bajwa

    The total number of subscribers on these YouTube channels stood at 37,52,898 while the overall views on them were 58,68,07,175.

