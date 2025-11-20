The Kashmir Times condemned police raids on its Jammu office, calling allegations of anti-state activities a coordinated attempt to silence independent journalism, asserting its commitment to press freedom and refusal to be intimidated.

The Kashmir Times, one of Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest surviving media institutions, found itself at the centre of controversy on Thursday after the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a raid on its Jammu office. The action, officials said, was linked to allegations that the organisation was promoting activities “against the country.”

According to reports, the SIA claimed to have recovered cartridges of AK-47 rifles and some rounds of pistol, among other materials during the search.

But the newspaper’s leadership said the charges were nothing short of a targeted attempt to crush an independent media voice.

“Coordinated Crackdown to Silence Us”

Editors Prabodh Jamwal and Anuradha Bhasin issued a strongly worded joint statement on social media, expressing deep concern over the developments. They said the entire exercise appeared to be part of a larger effort to muzzle press freedom.

“The reported raids on our office in Jammu, the baseless accusations of activities inimical to the state and the coordinated crackdown on the Kashmir Times are yet another attempt to silence us,” they said.

They rejected suggestions that critical journalism undermined the nation, arguing instead that a media that scrutinises power is fundamental to democracy.

“Criticising the government is not the same as being inimical to the state. In fact, it is the very opposite. A robust, questioning press is essential to a healthy democracy. Our work of holding power to account, investigating corruption, amplifying marginalised voices strengthens our nation. It does not weaken it,” their statement read.

A Legacy Built Over Seven Decades

Founded in 1954 by Ved Bhasin, Kashmir Times began long before digital newsrooms or broadcast media dominated the landscape. Over the decades, it built a reputation for fiercely independent journalism, often reporting stories and voices that larger platforms avoided.

Jamwal and Bhasin highlighted this legacy in their statement, linking today’s challenges to the newspaper’s consistent editorial stance.

“Kashmir Times, founded in 1954 by Ved Bhasin, has consistently upheld independent journalism. We have chronicled the region’s triumphs and failures with equal rigour. We have given voice to communities that would otherwise go unheard. We have asked difficult questions when others remained silent,” they said.

That, they claimed, was precisely why the organisation was being targeted.

“We are being targeted precisely because we continue to do this work. In an era when critical voices are increasingly scarce, we remain one of the few independent outlets willing to speak truth to power,” the statement added.

“An Intimidation Tactic”

For the editors, the raids are not just an investigation but a warning — a sign of shrinking space for dissent and free journalism.

“The accusations levelled against us are designed to intimidate, to delegitimize, and ultimately to silence. We will not be silenced,” they declared.

The editors also appealed to government authorities to withdraw the “unfounded allegations” and halt the “harassment.”

“We call on the authorities to immediately cease this harassment, withdraw these unfounded allegations, and respect the constitutional guarantees of press freedom,” they said, urging media organisations, civil society and citizens to stand in solidarity.

“Accountability Is Not Treason”

Their message was straightforward: journalism is not a threat, nor is questioning those in power an act of disloyalty toward the nation.

“Accountability is not treason. And we will continue to inform, investigate, and advocate for those who depend on us. The state may have the power to raid our offices. But it cannot raid our commitment to the truth.”

Although the print edition of Kashmir Times was suspended in 2021–22 following what the editors described as “relentless targeting,” the outlet continues to operate digitally, publishing its work publicly through its website.