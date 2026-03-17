DMK's S Regupathy accuses AIADMK & BJP of creating a false narrative on women's safety, challenging EPS on crime stats. Opposition leaders Vanathi Srinivasan and EPS slam the DMK govt, alleging a failure to maintain law and order in the state.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Minister S Regupathy on Tuesday accused the AIADMK and BJP of attempting to create a false perception about the safety of women in the State. He challenged AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami to provide comparative statistics on murder rates during the AIADMK regime versus the current DMK government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DMK Slams 'False Perception' on Women's Safety

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Regupathy said, "I challenge AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to present comparative statistics on murder rates during the AIADMK regime versus the current DMK government. The AIADMK and BJP are attempting to create a false perception that women are unsafe in Tamil Nadu."

"Under the DMK government, measures have been implemented to protect the confidentiality of women who file complaints, encouraging more victims to come forward. Such protections were lacking during the AIADMK rule. His election campaign efforts have failed, and he is running the party primarily to retain his position as General Secretary," he said.

Opposition Hits Back, Alleges Worsening Law and Order

His remarks come after BJP Leader Vanathi Srinivasan, earlier today, questioned the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government over the safety of women in Tamil Nadu and said that the AIADMK-led NDA will protest against the law and order situation in the state.

BJP's Srinivasan Questions CM's Attitude

Speaking to ANI, Srinivasan said, "It is not the first time we are doing this kind of agitation... We have jointly conducted agitation, and we have given voice to the women of Tamil Nadu for their safety, and we have raised our concern... In the last ten days, every other day, we are witnessing that girls are being subjected to sexual torture and harassment. We could see how the crime against women is being reported in Tamil Nadu... The CM is not at all bothered about the safety of the women... Because of the insensitive attitude of the DMK government, the women in Tamil Nadu are being subjected to this kind of harassment."

AIADMK's Palaniswami Calls CM 'Puppet'

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also launched a fierce attack on the DMK government, calling Chief Minister MK Stalin a "puppet" and accusing his administration of failing to maintain law and order across the state. The AIADMK leader cited issues like alleged drug sale near schools and the unresolved murder of BSP leader K Armstrong Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)