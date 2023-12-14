Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kashi Vishwanath Corridor celebrates 2 years: 13 crore devotees, 40 temples restored, 65% income growth & more

    The celebration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's two-year anniversary is not just about the physical transformation of a city; it signifies the resurgence of India's ancient cultural glory and the promise of economic prosperity.

    Kashi Vishwanath Corridor celebrates 2 years: 13 crore devotees, 40 temples restored, 65% income growth & more
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    In the heartland of spirituality and cultural richness, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor stands as a testament to India's enduring civilization, marking its two-year anniversary with unprecedented achievements. This transformative journey, extending far beyond bricks and mortar, has not only revitalized the sacred precincts of Kashi but has also become a beacon of economic prosperity and cultural resurgence. Let's delve into the remarkable achievements and milestones that have shaped the revival of this ancient city.

    Improved accessibility and cultural resurgence

    The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, 2021, has not only beautified the landscape but has significantly improved accessibility to the sacred Ganga and the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The revamped Ganga Ghats and direct access to the sacred river have brought a renewed sense of spirituality and ease for millions of devotees.

    In a remarkable statistic, the last two years have witnessed an extraordinary surge in footfall, with over 13 crore devotees visiting the holy city compared to 68 lakhs in 2019. This spike in visitors has not only heightened the spiritual vibrancy of Kashi but has also ignited a cultural resurgence, with 40 ancient temples rediscovered and meticulously restored to preserve their sanctity.

    Economic impact and job opportunities

    The makeover of Kashi has not only enriched the spiritual tapestry but has also generated substantial economic growth. The tourism sector, in particular, has witnessed a remarkable boost, with a 65 percent increase in income for people associated with it. Moreover, employment in the tourism sector alone has seen a significant rise of 34.18 percent, bringing about a positive ripple effect on the local economy.

    Varanasi's startup boom

    The entrepreneurial spirit in Varanasi has been catalyzed by the revitalization efforts, contributing significantly to Uttar Pradesh's dream of a $1 trillion economy. With over 250 innovators leading the way, the city's startup boom is a testament to the untapped potential that has been unleashed by the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

    Infrastructure and tourism enhancement

    Beyond the spiritual and economic impact, the redevelopment efforts have given rise to new infrastructure and tourism initiatives. The grand inauguration of the Rudrakash Convention Centre and the introduction of Ro-Ro vessels for tourism along the Ganges are noteworthy additions that further enrich the visitor experience, making Kashi a multifaceted destination.

    40 temples rebuilt and restored

    The sacred grounds of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple have expanded from a modest 3000 sq. ft to an astonishing 5 lakh sq. ft. In the last two years, 40 ancient temples have been unearthed and carefully renovated, safeguarding the holiness of their authentic designs.

    Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham initiative

    The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham initiative has achieved a significant milestone in acquiring 300 properties and facilitating the smooth rehabilitation of 1400 shopkeepers, tenants, and homeowners. Notably, there are zero pending litigations in any court concerning acquisitions or rehabilitation, showcasing a united front for progress.

    The celebration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's two-year anniversary is not just about the physical transformation of a city; it signifies the resurgence of India's ancient cultural glory and the promise of economic prosperity. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi aptly puts it, "Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building. This is a symbol of the Sanatan culture of India. It is a symbol of our spiritual soul. This is a symbol of India's antiquity, traditions, India's energy and dynamism." The journey of Kashi is indeed a magnificent tapestry woven with threads of tradition, spirituality, and progress.

