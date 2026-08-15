On the 80th Independence Day, Kashi Vishwanath was adorned in the tricolour, with special prayers held for the nation. UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged all citizens to contribute to India's progress, stating that safeguarding freedom is a collective duty.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Celebrates Independence Day

The sacred festival of Independence Day inspires all Indians to contribute to the nation's development and progress while remaining dedicated to the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty. On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, various special programmes were organised by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Saturday.

The Independence Day celebrations began in the morning with the Mangala Aarti of Kashi Vishwanath. On this special occasion, Kashi Vishwanath was adorned with the tricolour. The national flag was adorned with saffron, white, and green flowers, presenting a grand and captivating display.

During the Mangala Aarti, special prayers were offered for the welfare, happiness, prosperity, and peace of the nation and all the countrymen. Following this, the flag-hoisting ceremony concluded at 8 AM at Neelkanth Bhawan, the administrative office located near the Gangeshwar Mahadev idol.

Following the flag hoisting, a brief discussion session was held on the significance of Independence Day and the duties of citizens towards the nation, in which officials and employees of the Temple Trust expressed their views. During the discussion session, speakers paid respectful homage and tribute to the immortal freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the country's independence.

Furthermore, everyone resolved to fulfil their responsibilities with complete devotion in the national interest, serving the devotees with honesty, dedication, devotion, and a spirit of service. On this auspicious occasion of Independence Day, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust extends its heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all the countrymen and urges everyone to actively contribute to the nation's progress and development by pursuing outstanding work in their respective fields. "The confluence of religion, service, and patriotism is the hallmark of our cultural India."

CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Collective Duty for National Progress

Earlier today, speaking on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that safeguarding the nation's freedom is a collective duty that extends far beyond any single group or community, urging all 140 crore citizens of India to contribute equally in their respective fields.

'Freedom is a Collective Duty'

Speaking at the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, the Chief Minister emphasised that maintaining the country's freedom is the duty of each and every citizen beyond caste or community. "We have completed 79 years of our independence. This day is not just an opportunity limited to a ceremony but provides a new inspiration for every citizen to fulfil their duties in the efforts directed toward achieving those comprehensive goals of freedom. Every citizen must be called upon to ensure that, if we are to maintain the country's freedom for a long time, it is not just the responsibility of any single individual, community, or caste. Instead, all 140 crore people of India must collectively contribute equally in their respective fields to advance this effort," he said.

Beyond Political Liberty

He further stressed that freedom goes beyond political liberty, encompassing the eradication of lawlessness, poverty, illiteracy, and inequality. "The anarchy, lawlessness, illiteracy, backwardness, and inequality that faced the country in 1947 - over the past eight decades, many of those problems have been resolved, and paths to solving many problems have been found," he said.

National Achievements and Progress

CM Yogi said that 25 crore people across the country have been successfully lifted out of multidimensional poverty. He added that the scope of education has significantly expanded, and the benefits of governance schemes are now reaching every section of society without discrimination. "As a result, 25 crore people have been freed from multidimensional poverty across the country. The scope of education has expanded, and the benefits of governance schemes are beginning to reach every section of society without discrimination. World-class infrastructure and facilities have been developed," he said. (ANI)