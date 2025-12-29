Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the 4th Kashi Tamil Sangamam as a success for national integration, highlighting the cultural exchange of Tamil teachers and students. He also criticised the DMK for politicising the cultural event.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam a 'Symbol of National Integration': Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday commended the successful conclusion of the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, saying that it has showcased national integration. While several Tamil educators travelled to north India to teach the language at various schools, many students travelled to the South to learn it.

"I am here to attend the concluding program of the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The Government of India, Department of Education, has successfully organised Kashi Tamil Sangamam for the last four years... It is an excellent program for the unity and integrity of our country..." he said We recognise the Tamil language as one of the oldest languages of our civilisation. Many students from North India are here to learn Tamil, and many Tamil teachers have gone to North India to teach Tamil in the northern part of the country. This is a great symbol of national integration. I am happy to be part of this Kashi Tamil Sangamam," he added.

Pradhan Slams DMK for Politicising Cultural Issues

Taking a swipe at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he said that it is "unfortunate" that the party s involving politics in a cultural issue, further outlining that they will soon be ousted from power.

"They (DMK) are doing politics. This is unfortunate. They should not do politics in cultural issues. We must all be proud of this great language. We have to celebrate and spread this message of this great language...They will be ousted from power soon," he stated.

Sangamam Realises PM's Vision of Unity

Meanwhile, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and traditional Vedic rituals in Varanasi, with significant participation of delegates.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 realises the Prime Minister's vision of bringing India's diverse cultural regions closer together. This programme conveys the message that while India's various languages, cultures, and communities may be separated by geography, their emotions and heritage are deeply intertwined. (ANI)